I wrote an essay years ago on sight and seeing, and it was serviceable, with nice metaphors, and it won a little award, which was nice, but I haven’t thought about it since. That is, until recently as I prepare for a second cataract surgery.
Usually a couple of weeks pass by and if everything goes according to plan, if vision and colors are restored to the brand new eye, surgery No. 2 is scheduled, and that’s just about the end of it.
The first surgery went well enough, although I seemed to take the recovery harder than most of my friends, but I learned this is because I have wonky corneas, and maybe a cornea specialist should do the next one. And then, a little health wobble and new medication, and it has been well over a year and I am ready, and I mean it, for my appointment tomorrow.
As surgeries go, it is a safe and simple procedure. Not like the torture — for surely it was torturous — that my great-aunt endured a half-century ago. She lay in the hospital for two weeks, her head kept immobile by sandbags, and even then, when she was released, she wore little wire-framed glasses, her brown eyes gigantic behind the lenses. She had a look of perpetual curiosity. Those eyes in her sweet little face, her sturdy but tiny body, her white gray hair piled on her head, she might have been a featured in a fairy tale, for she surely was magical, ancient and independent, lugging around her giant ginger cat, Susie.
I will leave the surgery center with a new lens, long vision back, although now I will be challenged to read or use my phone or computer without glasses. I don’t mind, really. I have worn glasses since I was 9. I remember leaving Dr. Pardon’s office on Main Street, in thrall of the bold letters on the shop signs stretching over the sidewalk. And tree leaves, now singular and distinct.
I sported the glasses of the day, the ones that looked so cool on Carolyn Hanberry, but looked, well, just bad on me. I didn’t care, and in spite of the new lenses, whenever I looked in the mirror I couldn’t see it for myself. When I had my first cataract done it was the same. I would blink back and forth like train track warning, amazed at all the white I had mistaken for beige. The cobwebs that weren’t shadows as I had thought.
How grimy the tile in the bathroom, how chipped the woodwork.
I have spent whole afternoons contemplating the combination of lenses for this next eye.
I have the option of selecting one eye for distance, one for close up work, but in the past year my eyes never adjusted to that. I find it disorienting, and maybe a little depressing.
I want my eyes to match, plain and simple.
After the procedure I will be able to look in the distance and see the horizon, the moon with clean edges, a Chinese spy balloon, should one pass atop us again.. But my true loves — reading, writing — will require special equipment. I am a little frightened by this. What if I need to read fine print to save someone’s life? What if I must look something up at three in the morning, this thing that has roused me awake like a shake in the night. What if I want to hide under the covers and read, a book propped on my knees, a flashlight playing over one paragraph at a time?
Friends who play sports, who spend their time looking out and off and over there think their new eyes are miracles. And they are. Mine will be a miracle, too. I have prepared by purchasing lots of little readers, so many they will be within arm’s reach wherever I am.
But I am going to miss the bokeh of early mornings, the world all gauzy and vague, until I put on my glasses and bring it into focus. I’ll miss the world within a world of a book, held right up to my face, smelling of cherries and curing tobacco, sentences crisp and bright, as if written just for me.
