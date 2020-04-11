A second Daviess County resident — an 81-year-old man — has died of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday.
That marks the region’s third death from the coronavirus.
During Beshear’s daily press conference, he announced 11 new deaths and 242 more cases, bringing the state’s total deaths to 90.
The total of confirmed cases to date is 1,693.
After Beshear announced the number of deaths and new cases, he turned his attention to Easter — and a new action he is taking.
State officials are aware of about seven churches across Kentucky that plan to disobey the state order barring mass gatherings. They are planning in-person services Sunday.
“Even on a weekend like this, we cannot have in-person gatherings of any type,” Beshear said.
Law enforcement officers will be sent to churches that conduct in-person services to gather license plate numbers in parking lots. The identities of residents attending will be given to local health departments, the governor said.
Health department officials will visit homes and present an order that requires those households to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“This is the only way we can ensure your decision doesn’t kill somebody else,” Beshear said.
He thanked all other churches that will observe Easter responsibly.
Some will conduct online services. Others have decided to host drive-in events.
Beshear said drive-in services are fine as long as cars park 6 feet apart and no one passes items between vehicles. Also, people from different households cannot share rides to and from the service.
The order against mass gatherings does not single out churches, Beshear said. If state officials learn of any planned gatherings, they will take the same steps to identify and quarantine individuals who attend.
People who host such gatherings are going against an executive order, but Beshear said people who decide to attend are equally as guilty. His “healthy at home” initiative asks residents to stay home except to go out for work or to buy supplies.
When asked if this new action would extend beyond Easter weekend, Beshear said he wants to see the impact it will have before making that decision.
In other COVID-19 news, Beshear said the state’s nursing homes have a total of 86 staff and 141 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus. As of Friday, the virus has killed 18 people in long-term care facilities.
The three hardest hit facilities are in Adair, Lyon and Jefferson counties.
In response, state officials have created a long-term care taskforce of 10 medical professionals.
“These folks all have experience in long-term care,” said Eric Friedlander of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Across the region on Friday, Green River District Health Department officials announced eight more confirmed cases of the virus: seven in Daviess County and one in Ohio County. The seven-county district now has a total of 127 cases.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials confirmed two new cases on Friday, bringing its total to 42.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
