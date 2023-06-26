A second juvenile has been charged in last week’s fatal shooting of a teen near Ben Hawes Park.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office charged the 17 year-old juvenile Monday with possession of a handgun by a minor, unlawfully permitting/providing a handgun to a minor and tampering with physical evidence in last week’s fatal shooting, which killed 16 year-old Gay Mee Paw.

