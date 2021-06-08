Owensboro City Commissioners will discuss downtown traffic at Tuesday’s work session, when City Engineer Kevin Collignon presents findings about a study his department did along Second Street.
The department studied the area of Second Street from Daviess Street to Walnut Street, with emphasis on the area between Daviess and Frederica streets, Collignon said.
“There have been some concerns from some of the folks downtown,” Collignon said Monday.
Some business owners in the area have expressed concern about “the speed and the traffic on Second Street,” he said.
“They are trying to come up with some ways to make it more appealing for people coming down to eat,” Collignon said.
Debi Ford, who owns Simply Chic Home Accents on West Third Street, said some business owners downtown are concerned about speeds along West Second Street, and about traffic noise.
“It’s the safety aspect of it. They had an accident a couple Fridays ago that could have been absolutely tragic,” Ford said.
West Second Street in the downtown area is closed at 5 p.m. Friday evenings for the Friday After 5 season.
“Not everybody is happy about (the street) being closed Friday night,” said Ford, adding, “I think it’s going to benefit the late-night restaurants.”
Lisa Aull, a downtown property owner who owns Lil Bit Sassy in the 100 block of West Second Street, said she is agreeable with the street being closed after 5 p.m. on Fridays for the current Friday After 5 season.
However, Aull said she would oppose any expansion beyond that period.
“In the five years I have been in business, and I deal with children’s clothing, there has not been one parent or grandparent who has complained about traffic,” Aull said.
Closing the street to allow more outdoor restaurant and bar seating might help the Second Street restaurants, but “that doesn’t help retail businesses,” Aull said.
“What we do have a problem with is restaurants outgrowing their buildings,” Aull said.
Collignon said the engineering department has reviewed crash data from the area, and will discuss the issue with commissioners.
The engineering department will also present options, for elected officials to consider.
“Some people (downtown) have asked for speed bumps,” Collignon said.
The commission meets at 3:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to watch the session on the city’s Facebook page, or at the city’s web site: owensboro.org.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
