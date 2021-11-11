Kentucky Wesleyan College graduate Bo Alexander was back on campus Wednesday afternoon.
Alexander, a special agent for the U.S. Secret Service, came back to campus to talk about the agency’s focus on fraud and scams to the Rotary Club of Owensboro.
Alexander graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan in 2002. A missionary in Nepal before joining the Secret Service, he has spent time providing security at the White House and was a member of agency’s presidential motorcade detail. In September, Alexander was in New York City, as part of the security detail for President Joe Biden’s 9/11 visit to the city.
While Alexander still, at times, works security details for foreign dignitaries and presidential and vice presidential visits, he’s based in Louisville.
“One of the most common misconceptions I hear is, ‘I did not know the Secret Service had offices outside Washington, D.C.,” Alexander said. “In Louisville, we still have frequent opportunities to participate in the Secret Service’s protective mission.”
For example, Alexander was detailed to provide security to foreign dignitaries during the U.N. General Assembly session.
The Louisville office is one of multiple Secret Service offices across the country, Alexander said. When not participating in security details, Secret Service agents conduct investigations into financial crimes, particularly counterfeiting and scams.
The agency was founded in 1865 with the mission of combating counterfeiting, Alexander said. Today, the agency investigates check fraud, counterfeiting, ATM fraud and computer crimes.
Alexander said scams are common, with scammers regularly targeting seniors.
“Seniors are often targeted because they are trusting and polite,” Alexander said. “They usually have financial savings, own a home and have good credit.”
Some of the most common scams is the “grandparent scam,” where the scammer impersonates a grandchild, claims to be in trouble and asks for money to be sent to an “attorney.” Those scams often involve the money being sent via a gift card, Alexander said.
Other scams are romance scams, which target lonely seniors, and scams where the scammer claims to be government official and demands money or personal information from the victim.
The government, Alexander said, will never call a person and ask for a cash payment over the phone.
“Ninety-nine% of the time, it’s not going to be a government official asking for your banking information over the phone,” Alexander said.
People can guard against scams by not trusting people who call, claiming they can fix your computer, or contractors who come unsolicited to homes offering to make repairs.
“If you have someone knocking on your door, and you didn’t ask them to come (to make repairs), be very wary,” Alexander said.
A way to guard against scams is to be careful with the information you share online, Alexander said.
“Scammers are really good ... at learning about you from what you post online and using it against you,” he said.
Scammers use high-pressure tactics to get a person to send money without thinking through the situation, said Alexander, who cautioned that a person should never send money to someone they’ve only spoken to online or over the phone.
“Nine times out of 10, they are not the person they claim to be,” Alexander said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.