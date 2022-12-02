Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said Thursday at the Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Rooster Booster breakfast that he’ll be pushing for more voting locations at the upcoming state legislative session.

Adams, a Republican, made this statement after touting what he said was a smooth and successful election process last month. He said one of the few areas that he’d like to see improvement in is a lack of voting locations in certain counties — he specifically named Bullitt and Oldham counties — which he said led to long lines and up to two-hour waiting periods.

