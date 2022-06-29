Beginning Wednesday, June 29, Crabtree Avenue will be closed from West Sixth Street to West Seventh Street for sewer repairs.
The closure is set to last a week, pending no hinderance through weather or delays.
Additionally, a detour for trucks will be set up from Fourth to Ninth streets while the repairs are being made.
Caution is advised when driving through the area.
For more information contact Kelsey Ray at 270-687-8560 or at kelsey.ray@owensboro.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.