About 1,600 trees will be available to the public for free April 22 at Horse Fork Creek Park, as the annual tree seedling giveaway by the Daviess County Conservation District makes its yearly return.
After having to take a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the event returned to Horse Fork Creek Park last year. This year’s giveaway will be from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., or while supplies last.
Katelyn Cavitt, Daviess County Conservation District administrative secretary, said those who would like to pick up some tree seedlings do not have to leave the comfort of their car to do so.
“We will have a line, people stay in their cars, and they will drive up, and we will take your order,” she said. “It is first come, first served.”
Cavitt said there will be nine varieties of tree seedlings available, including Bald Cypress, Eastern Redbud, Persimmon, Wild Plum, Shellbark Hickory, Grey Dogwood, Pecan, Red Shumard Oak and White Pine. There is a limit of 10 seedlings per person.
The event is sponsored by the Daviess County Conservation District, Daviess County Fiscal Court, Daviess County Parks and Recreation and the USDA/NRCS.
According to the National Wildlife Federation, there are several reasons why planting trees is important, including air quality, reducing flooding and erosion and tempering climate.
Trees can also elevate the value of a home, with homes located near trees reported to be nine to 15% higher than homes without trees.
The National Forest Foundation reports that planting trees improves biodiversity and natural wildlife habitats, and trees act as natural air filters, removing harmful pollutants from the air.
In addition to purifying the air, trees are vitally important when it comes to both the water cycle and energy conservation. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, forested watersheds “provide quality drinking water to more than 180 million Americans.” Trees placed around a building can reportedly reduce air conditioning needs by 30%.
For more information about the annual tree seedling giveaway, call the Daviess County Conservation District at 270-685-1707, Ext. 3.
