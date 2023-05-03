Andrew Self, currently the assistant principal at Owensboro High School, has been selected as the next principal at Newton Parrish Elementary School for the Owensboro Public Schools district.
Self, 39, will replace principal Alicia Storm, who has accepted a position at OPS’ district office as the director of multi-tiered systems of support.
Upon finding out the news, Self said it was a “bittersweet moment.”
“I really loved my time here at OHS, but my degree is in elementary (education) …,” he said, “and I was waiting for an opportunity to come up to where maybe I can get back into that elementary world.”
A 2002 graduate of Apollo High School, Self received a bachelor of science in elementary education from Brescia University before earning his masters in education and teacher leadership from the University of the Cumberlands.
Additionally, Self earned a masters in education administration and supervision from Murray State University.
Self said his interest in working in elementary education stems from prior experiences.
“Initially, I got back into elementary education by working as an after-school worker,” he said. “It was just kind of those relationships that I was able to build with the kiddos, and things that they would remember just out-of-the-blue in a conversation that we would have.
“It was kind of that role model aspect (where) I was able to build that trust with them; and it’s fun to see them grow.”
Self began his career teaching driver’s education at Madisonville North Hopkins High School from 2010 to 2016, where he was also the head boys’ soccer coach from 2011 to 2016.
Self then served as an assistant principal at Hanson Elementary School in Hopkins County from 2016 to 2020 before he and his wife had a son and decided to move back to the Owensboro area, where he spent one year as dean of students at Daviess County High School.
Self has been with OPS since 2021 and will begin his role as principal at Newton Parrish on July 1.
While Self doesn’t have any specific goals lined up for his upcoming first year in the position, he’s keen on preserving the legacy of Newton Parrish.
“I just want to continue that line of success and tradition that Newton Parrish has and that they’ve been known for the previous years; and it’s something I don’t want to drop the ball on,” he said. “I’m going to work really hard to maintain that tradition that they’ve had, and I’m really looking forward to working with the staff to make sure that happens.
“I’m looking forward to pushing myself both professionally and personally ….”
