An overturned semitrailer has closed the southbound lanes of I-165 in Ohio County, and officials anticipate the road will be closed for several hours.
Ohio County Dispatch said the incident occurred at 6:14 a.m. at the 45 mile marker.
Dispatch said the semitrailer, which was hauling containers, overturned. The driver sustained minor injuries. The overturned semi was blocking both of the southbound lanes and one of the northbound lanes.
The state Highway Department said southbound traffic is being rerouted to Kentucky 69 North and to U.S. 231 through Hartford and Beaver Dam.
The Highway Department said the estimated cleanup on I-165 is six to eight hours. The accident is being worked by the Ohio County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.