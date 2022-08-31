What was billed as a visit to discuss the issues most important to voters in Hopkins County turned into a campaign tour stop for U.S Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky-R, Tuesday during a whistlestop tour of the state.

Paul is up for reelection in November, where he will face Democrat Charles Booker.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.