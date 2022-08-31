What was billed as a visit to discuss the issues most important to voters in Hopkins County turned into a campaign tour stop for U.S Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky-R, Tuesday during a whistlestop tour of the state.
Paul is up for reelection in November, where he will face Democrat Charles Booker.
Kentucky State Sen. Robby Mills, also a Republican, introduced Paul to the crowd that gathered in Brothers BBQ as a protector of the constitution.
“He is a great advocate in Washington, D.C. for us and northwest Kentucky,” he said. Mills, who inherited Hopkins County during state senate redistricting earlier this year, is also up for reelection in November.
Paul spoke to the group about what has happened in Washington, D.C. In the past year and plans for the future.
He said republicans are going to spend a lot of time on Get Out and Vote campaigns for everybody in the party.
“It will be something that helps state representatives, state senators, all up and down the ballot,” said Paul. “It will help everybody.”
When asked if he believes the Democrats can gain the votes they need to take his seat, Paul responded that it will be difficult for them with a candidate who wants to defund the police.
“I think it is just not going to be very popular in Kentucky,” he said. “I think we need to honor the police and be proud of the risks they take.”
Paul was asked about his opinion of President Joe Biden forgiving student loans. He said it seems unfair that 70% of Kentuckians didn’t go to college, but are about to pay for the 30% who did.
“It could encourage people to take on more debt,” he said. “I think in the end Biden is going to regret it.”
Madisonville was Paul’s second stop on a two-day tour that started Tuesday. Today he will be visiting Kevil, Bardwell, Clinton, Mayfield, and Murray.
