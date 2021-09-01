U.S. Sen. Rand Paul visited Hopkinsville on Tuesday to talk with local law enforcement about their needs but also offered his thoughts on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the end of the war in Afghanistan.
Paul touted the COVID-19 treatment, monoclonal antibodies, which can be administered in hospitals and has shown to be effective in helping in the early stages of the virus.
“It’s an infusion, but you can’t wait until you’re so sick that you’re in the hospital with it,” Paul said.
The treatment is currently available in Hopkinsville, according to Paul, but only certain people are authorized to receive it.
“I think you have to be 55 or older,” Paul said. “It can save your life. I’d like to see it be more available and make it easier for people to get it.”
In addition, Paul said that the Delta variant of the coronavirus is currently causing a surge of infections and filling up hospitals is not as deadly as previous versions of the virus.
“This new variant is very transmissible,” the senator said. “The good news is it’s less deadly.”
Local doctors warn that the Delta variant is very dangerous, however.
“The contagiousness of Delta is more than twice as contagious as previous variants, and two different studies from Canada and Scotland showed patients infected with Delta variant were more likely to be hospitalized than patients infected with prior strains,” Jennie Stuart Health VP of Physician and Provider Services Dr. Keith Toms said in an email to the New Era. “This information is freely available from the CDC’s Delta Variant website with links to the referenced studies.”
Lower death rates from the virus now are likely because of the readily available COVID vaccines, according to Toms, who has been with JSH since 2005.
“The death rate now with Delta versus the start of the pandemic will be skewed favorably for Delta thanks to vaccinated Americans who will lower the death rate when they experience breakthrough infections,” Toms said. “This speaks to the benefits of vaccination, not the danger of Delta. Currently, death rates are not broken out between vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans.”
Paul also talked about the recent pullout of the U.S. from Afghanistan.
He called the Biden administration’s exit from the war “incompetent,” but also said that, “it’s not that we left too soon, but that we stayed too long.”
Paul said he was bothered by the amount of weapons, aircraft and other materials left behind by the armed forces.
“I would have bombed all the planes that were left behind,” he said. “It’s disturbing to see all the weapons that were left there.”
In addition, he spoke out against giving any foreign aid to Afghanistan. He said that there are Democrats “plotting to give the Taliban money.”
“I say no foreign aid to Afghanistan,” Paul said.
He also spoke to local law enforcement about their roles in the community. He said that police are too often “painted with a broad brush” and that the actions of a few bad officers should not tarnish the job that most law enforcement does.
Paul urged local police to talk more about the good stories they do in the community every day so that the public knows about the many positives law enforcement brings about.
He also asked how they found the current climate in Christian County.
“The city has done a good job at building relationships in the community,” Sheriff Tyler DeArmond said. “We don’t have a lot of pushback when we’re out there doing our jobs. We’re pretty blessed here to be able to do that.”
