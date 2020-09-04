U.S. Sen. Rand Paul didn’t mince words Thursday about protesters who confronted him and others after they left the White House last week, following the Republican National Convention.
Paul shared his account of what happened, during a virtual appearance Thursday for September’s Power in Partnership Breakfast hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. Speaking from Bowling Green, he talked for more than 20 minutes about current issues, including the widely reported confrontation in Washington, “no-knock” search warrants and COVID-19.
He called the protesters who approached him, his wife and others, as “hooligans.”
“The people hurled threats, invective — cuss words, swearing, you name it,” he said.
“It was a menacing and threatening crowd, as they pushed closer and closer. And really, we weren’t positive that the police — two or three policemen — could hold off 100 people in a crowd that were, I think, bent on fury and violence.”
Paul said protesters were shouting “Say her name,” in an apparent reference to Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot by law enforcement in Louisville. The shooting took place in March when officers executed a “no-knock” warrant at Taylor’s residence, and it’s been a focus in many protests and demonstrations regarding police brutality and racism.
“The irony that was lost on these hooligans was that I introduced a bill a month before called the ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor (Act),’ ” Paul added. “It basically has a federal ban of anybody to any police force that is still using ‘no-knock’ raids.”
Paul thinks the issue can be reformed, noting the Louisville Metro Council already banned the practice with “Breonna’s Law.” The metro council unanimously passed an ordinance in June, which also set guidelines for execution of search warrants and requires active body cameras when warrants are served.
He described the “no-knock” practice as when police come “in the middle of the night” — often for drugs — and there’s not much warning.
“People inside, sometimes understandably, fire back and then the police fire back and it’s very deadly,” he added. “It’s unsafe for the police and it’s also unsafe for those inside. I just frankly think for drug possession, it’s not worth risking the lives of our policemen or the lives of those inside, so I introduced a bill a month before to get rid of ‘no-knock’ raids.”
Paul also voiced support for using National Guard personnel when the official investigation into the law enforcement officers involved in Taylor’s death is completed.
“I think when the announcement of what happens to these police officers come from our attorney general, I think we’re fools if we don’t put a 1,000 or 2,000 National Guard in the streets of Louisville because one, it’ll save lives, but two, I think it may save tens of millions of dollars of destruction,” he said.
He concluded by saying a big part of Thursday’s message is there has to be a better way, adding that people can oppose each other politically, but “surrounding and terrorizing public officials” isn’t the answer.
Meanwhile, regarding COVID-19, Paul talked about uses of Remdesivir — an anti-viral drug — and steroids for COVID-19 treatment. He also discussed the controversial use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment, plans for a potential vaccine this fall and the economic impact of COVID-19-related shutdowns.
Paul said he thinks it was a mistake to shut things down so much, adding that we need to open as quickly as possible. He added that we can’t do this every time a new virus “comes out.”
“And it’s a misery right now what’s happening,” he said.
“We can’t just print money up and give it to you either. We’ve done that for the last several months and it has lessened the blow of this, but we’re borrowing a trillion dollars before the COVID bailouts. We added $3 trillion to that, so this year the deficit’s going to be over $4 trillion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.