A bill that would ban drag shows in public venues like the RiverPark Center was approved by the state Senate Friday, which means the bill will next go to the House for consideration.
An amended version of Senate Bill 115 was approved on a 26-6 vote, with some senators not present to vote and one senator passing on the bill.
During the voting, Sen. Gary Boswell, an Owensboro Republican and one of the bill’s co-sponsors, read a quote about “how the unthinkable becomes the tolerable, then the acceptable, then the legal and then the applaudable.”
“Today, this bill is applaudable, because it stops the unthinkable,” Boswell said.
In its final Senate version, the bill creates the new criminal penalty of “engaging in adult performance.”
The bill defines “engaging in adult performance” as a “sexually explicit performance under KRS 529.010(15) and includes a live performance, or a performance involving male or female impersonators, who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest ... which, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.”
A person would be guilty of engaging in adult performance if they performed in a pubic venue, or in a space “Where the person knows or should have known the performance could have been viewed by a person under the age of 18 years.”
Boswell said previously that would include an adults-only area of a public facility, such as a nightclub. That would include venues like the Ghostlight Lounge, a 21 and over nightclub at the RiverPark Center.
A person guilty of engaging in adult performance would be charged with a misdemeanor for the first and second offenses, and a felony on the third offenses. Venues allowing such performances would also be subject to penalties, such as losing their business or liquor licenses.
“The intent behind Senate Bill 115 is to restrict adult performances, as defined in the legislation, to adults,” Sen. Lindsey Tichenor, a Smithfield Republican and the bill’s prime sponsor, said during Friday’s debate.
Tichenor said the bill would not impact performances by theater companies where actors might play characters of different genders.
Tichenor said the bill would prevent “adult performances” where minors are present.
“These performances have never been a problem before finding their way into the public sector,” Tichenor said. “This now, for some reason, is being normalized and marketed to children.”
To comments that the bill was “hateful,” Tichenor said, “I’d ask, what is hateful about keeping children away from adult performances?”
Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong, a Louisville Democrat and law professor, said, “my concerns are about the First Amendment,” and that the court have found dress is a form of speech protected by the First Amendment.
The state already has laws on the books to address sexual behavior in public places, Armstrong said. The only group addressed in the bill are male and female impersonators, Armstrong said.
“We all know that is who the bill is designed to target,” Armstrong said, and that the bill sends the message to LGBTQ residents “that the General Assembly does not support you.”
“This bill will send a message — and one I hope was unintentional — of hate, fear and discrimination,” Armstrong said.
KRS 529.010(15) defines “sexually explicit performance” as real of simulated sexual acts, nudity or partial nudity and acts such as flagellation “for the purpose of sexual stimulation or gratification.”
Sen. David Yates, a Louisville Democrat, said SB 115 creates second definition, separate from KRS 529.010(15) that applies only to male and female impersonators.
When there’s a standard just for impersonators, “we know that’s discrimination,” Yates said.
Sen. Karen Berg, a Louisville Democrat, said drag “is a form of self-expression that you don’t have to appreciate, understand, like or have to attend.”
Later, Berg said, “just because you don’t like it or don’t understand it doesn’t mean you can control” what people do.
Boswell, when voting in favor of the bill, said, “This bill is a historical bill to protect children.”
Sen Johnnie Turner, a Harlan Republican, said of the bill, “We are trying to keep our children safe, in a lot of respects.”
“I have a grandchild, and I want to see her protected,” Turner said.
Sen. Gex Williams, a Verona Republican, said, “I believe every ‘yes’ vote here is out of love for our children. Our children are being confused ... and groomed.”
The bill will next be assigned to a House committee for consideration.
