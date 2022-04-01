House Bill 7, a welfare and family services-related bill that specifically addresses Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid beneficiaries, was passed in the Kentucky Senate on Wednesday evening.
The bill, according to one of its sponsors, Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty (R), who represents Muhlenberg and Butler counties, will help establish additional guidelines for receiving public assistance that would “empower able-bodied” individuals to find work.
Multiple statewide health organizations, including the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, Kentucky Voices for Health and Kentucky Youth Advocates, have expressed concerns about the bill, including that it limits access to assistance by individuals, among other unintended consequences.
The bill, which lost many of its most restrictive components during amending stages, seeks to impose fines up to $500 for individuals who are found to violate use of cash assistance on things outside of needs such as food, clothing utilities, child care, transportation and medical supplies.
It would also implement penalties, including disqualifying individuals from receiving assistance based on the number of violations they incur, as well as the potential disqualification of benefits for beneficiaries who have trafficked, sold, distributed, given or otherwise transferred an electronic benefit card.
The bill would also develop and implement an online employment training program for individuals subject to work requirements, which would include “able-bodied adults” without dependents who have been enrolled in the state’s medical assistance program for more than 12 months.
HB 7 defines “able-bodied” as those ages 18-59 who are physically and mentally able to work, as determined by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and who are not primarily responsible for the care of a dependent child or disabled adult relative.
The Education and Workforce Development Center will also be required to establish a job placement program to assist those enrolled in medical assistance in finding employment.
It would also implement additional tracking of a beneficiary’s financial circumstances and require approval from the General Assembly for any work requirement waivers, unless the county has an unemployment rate of 10% or greater, it’s determined that other economic conditions are severe enough to necessitate a waiver; or if the state’s unemployment rate is equal to or greater than 10%.
The current bill, according to Prunty, is a much “watered-down” version of the original bill.
However, according to Ben Chandler, president and CEO for the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, the bill still places a focus on limiting access to food and healthcare assistance for Kentuckians, rather than emphasizing a larger priority statewide to make Kentuckians healthier.
“What they’re doing is, they’re creating more red tape,” he said. “The central problem that we’ve got in Kentucky … is that the people of this state suffer from very poor health. We rank at the bottom. We’re not going to fix that by making it harder for poor people to get food and harder for poor people to get healthcare.”
“I don’t think that the problem that this state has … is that poor people have too much food, and I don’t think that poor people have too much healthcare. Is that really a problem that’s central to what’s going on in Kentucky? We would say no.”
Chandler said the bill would also decrease the amount of money circulating through local economies, as more people without benefits would mean more healthcare providers, hospitals and grocery stores are generating less income from beneficiaries.
In a worst-case scenario, Emily Beauregard, executive director for Voices for Kentucky Health, said the loss of Medicaid reimbursements for hospitals could cause them to shut their doors, which would affect everyone in the community and the overall health of Kentucky.
Beauregard said the bill attempts to highlight fraud committed by beneficiaries when fraud statistics are actually quite low.
“House Bill 7 was designed with a false premise that Kentuckians using public benefits like SNAP or food assistance and Medicaid are in some way either committing fraud or not eligible for these benefits or are not using them in the way they were intended, and that’s just not true,” she said. “The reality is that we have hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians working in low-wage jobs, and they’re eligible for benefits because they have low incomes, but they’re working hard, they’re taking care of their families, and they’re using SNAP and Medicaid to improve their health, to improve their economic well being, and it creates real stability in their lives.”
Additionally, she said, there are already enough measures in place to prevent fraud and to verify a beneficiary’s eligibility for assistance.
“What we don’t want is a system that makes it harder, and in some ways impossible, for eligible Kentuckians to get the food and healthcare they need,” Beauregard said. “That’s essentially what the original bill did — it really created so many additional hurdles, penalties and new requirements that eligible families would have a really hard time getting the benefits.”
She said that while the bill in its current state, with amendments to some of the original restrictions, has made significant improvements, it still places an emphasis on limiting access to benefits rather than looking at why benefits are needed and helping to improve access to child care, transportation and high-paying jobs.
According to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, the bill would also create “many new layers of administrative work for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services” and further harm areas, especially in Eastern Kentucky, where job accessibility is scarce.
However, Prunty said that is not the intention and that if there are concerns as the bill begins to be implemented, they can be addressed as needed and changes made.
“I think their concern is very genuine and real, and there were a lot of changes in the senate version that listened to those voices,” she said. “I don’t think it’s targeting the people that they claim it’s targeting. I think it’s trying to get able-bodied individuals with no dependents back into the workforce.”
The intent, she said, is to minimize fraud and to “empower” people to enter into the workforce.
“I saw the need for public assistance reform over 20 years ago when I did home-health physical therapy for 10 years in Muhlenberg County,” she said. “I did a lot of work with pediatrics, and when I went into those homes, I looked around and saw a lot of young men who could have been working who were not.”
Additionally, she said the bill would implement new programs and studies that could be beneficial, including the Benefits Cliff Task Force, which could help bridge gaps for single mothers and others re-entering the workforce.
According to BenefitsCliff.com, people face a benefits cliff when they receive public benefits from the government, earn a raise or have some other change in financial circumstances and then discover that they make too much money to receive the benefits, but not enough to sustain themselves and their household.
Additionally, the bill would require the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services to coordinate with the Department of Agriculture to provide support in expanding SNAP benefits to farmers markets throughout the state, which, according to Chandler, could promote healthier eating and lifestyles and is one of the components of HB 7 that he found to be a positive change.
The bill would also allow the state’s medical assistance program to provide coverage for substance use disorder treatment.
Terry Brooks, executive director for Kentucky Youth Advocates, said the organization appreciates bill sponsors for openness to feedback and efforts to make some changes to the original bill to reduce some of the unintended consequences of public assistance reforms, but much still remains to be seen.
“We remain wary of those unintended consequences — especially on low-income families, young people with a foster care experience and pregnant women,” he said. “The General Assembly must deeply examine the impact of changes to the safety net — food benefits, health care and other basic needs — will have on too many Kentuckians. They must think about the kids and families still struggling to overcome the ripple effects of the pandemic on their kitchen table economics and employment prospects.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
