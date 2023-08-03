The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County has several board vacancies city officials are attempting to fill.
City commissioners filled two vacant positions on the 16-member board Tuesday evening. Mayor Tom Watson said there are three board positions currently still open.
The resignations come shortly after the board voted to not proceed with a plan to partner with the Owensboro Family YMCA. The plan called for a new wing to be built onto the YMCA, which would have served as a new senior center, while the two organizations had some shared space.
Watson said Wednesday he had heard of discontent among some board members.
“The way I understand it, some were saying they (the board) weren’t following their bylaws and they weren’t electing their officers like they should,” Watson said.
Watson said he was going to review the board’s bylaws.
The vote to not pursue the YMCA partnership likely played a role in some resignations, Watson said.
“The ones who voted to go to the Y, and they say that wasn’t going to happen, that upset some of them,” Watson said. “They thought that was a good opportunity.”
But others, such as board president Jennifer Allen, had already announced plans to leave the board, Watson said.
“I don’t think there’s any one particular reason,” he said. “Some of them have been on the board for a long time.”
Senior center Director Becky Barnhart said the board is supposed to have a minimum of 16 members, but the board can conduct business with less.
While the board must have a quorum of members to do business, a quorum is based on the number of sitting members, whatever that number may be, Barnhart said.
Barnhart said Allen had planned to resign after seeing the board through the discussions about the YMCA partnership.
“Jennifer has served so faithfully through the conversations with the Y and had been on the board for 12 years,” Barnhart said. “She was planning to rotate off.”
A goal for the city has been to move the senior center out of the aging Elizabeth Munday Center. Barnhart said the board has not met to discuss how it plans to go forward seeking a new senior center. The current task if filling the board vacancies.
“We’re going to regroup and start looking at what the next steps are for us,” Barnhart said. “It’s important we are able to shore up the board in whatever we do moving forward.”
People interested in serving on the board can apply through the city’s website, Barnhart said.
“We certainly want people who have a passion for what we do here at the senior center,” she said.
