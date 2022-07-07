Senior Center of Owensboro-Daviess County Board members voted Wednesday to approve changes to a memorandum of agreement between the senior center and the Owensboro Family YMCA as part of a proposed plan to build a senior center onto the existing YMCA facility.
The decision came at a special called senior center board meeting that was well attended by area senior citizens and saw the board enter into a closed session for deliberation before exiting the session to vote.
“It is basically just going into this from an operational perspective and what each party would be doing should we continue to move forward,” said Becky Barnhart, the senior center’s director, of the action.
Last month, the YMCA board voted to move forward with plans to expand its facility on Kentucky Parkway, creating space for a senior center. The plan required the approval of the senior center board to move forward.
“I will be sending it back to John Alexander and the YMCA board for their review,” Barnhart said.
Barnhart said during the meeting Wednesday that discussions about building a new senior center onto the existing YMCA facility have been going on for a while.
“Recently we began working with a consulting firm to put together diagrams and possible schematics for how it would work for the senior center to move and to add on to the YMCA for us, just for our exclusive use,” she said. “We would have our own space, our own facility.”
Daniel Meloche, a regular at the senior center, said during the meeting that he is not in favor of joining forces with the YMCA.
“I just truly believe that merging with the YMCA is not a good idea,” he said.
Meloche asked why the funds, which would be from Daviess County government, the City of Owensboro and the senior center’s fundraising efforts, could not be used to make the necessary repairs to the current senior center at 1650 W. Second St.
State Rep. D.J. Johnson, who serves on the senior center board, said during the meeting that the only action the board would consider taking Wednesday was the memorandum of agreement, as well as a feasibility study that will look at whether or not it is viable for the senior center to pursue raising the funds that would be necessary for a new structure.
Board members did not take any action regarding the feasibility study Wednesday.
“To explain why we are at the point we are at now, we need to think about this building,” Johnson said. “This building has served the senior community of Owensboro for almost 40 years now, and it is much older than that. It has served us well, but it is getting old.”
Johnson said it is expensive to maintain the building, which was constructed during the 1930s.
“Utilities are approximately $5,000 a month every month,” he said. “It comes right out of our operating budget; it comes right out of our ability to serve seniors. Anything that breaks down is out of pocket and hugely expensive.”
In many ways, the building is getting tired and old.
“If we stay here, we have to know what we are doing,” Johnson said. “What we (will be) doing is committing ourselves to a building that is wearing out.”
City and county officials have expressed a desire to replace the current senior center, which they have said is in poor condition. The county has $2 million in its 2022-23 budget for the project, and city officials said they would come up with funds to assist.
Barnhart said the next step is for the YMCA board to review and approve the updated memorandum of agreement, which is essentially a document to guide the process moving forward.
“So if we continue to move forward, we will have a public forum, a different one, that will have diagrams and schematics and some more information after we have had a chance to look at it ourselves,” Barnhart said.
