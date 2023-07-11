The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County voted Monday to no longer pursue a proposed partnership with the Owensboro Family YMCA.
The board voted 6-4 to not take additional steps toward plans to create a separate senior center facility within the YMCA. The plan called for a new wing to be constructed at the YMCA building on Kentucky Parkway.
The new wing would have housed a senior center separate from the YMCA, while the center and the YMCA would have had some shared space. The YMCA would have undergone renovations as part of the project.
What this means going forward for either agency is unclear.
City commissioners and Daviess Fiscal Court had allocated a total of $5 million to the project. While the county’s money was open-ended, the money the city had set aside was solely for the partnership between the two agencies.
City officials said previously a goal was to move the senior center out of the aging facility on West Second Street. A proposal to build a new, standalone senior center failed in 2020, when the city didn’t receive any bids on the project.
Becky Barnhart, executive director of the senior center, said board members voted “not to take the next step.”
“The next step would be a three-month readiness campaign to move into the capital campaign,” Barnhart said. “They voted to stop that now.”
On Friday, the senior center and YMCA board met to discuss results of a fundraising study for the project.
At Monday’s meeting, “there was some concern about the amount of money that would need to be raised (for the project), and if that is feasible in the community,” Barnhart said. “There were about 20 seniors at the meeting, and they expressed the desire to have their own facility.
“There have been some board members that have had concerns about the project from the beginning stages.”
Board Chairwoman Jennifer Allen and Vice Chairwoman Pam Smith-Wright were not at Monday’s meeting due to illness.
John Alexander, president and CEO of the Family YMCA, said he had little information about the senior center board’s decision.
“Becky gave me a courtesy call” after the vote, Alexander said. “I really have no comment at this point. That’s the best I can offer at this time.”
Daviess County Treasurer Jordan Johnson said the county has $2 million in its budget for a senior center project. However, Owensboro city manager Nate Pagan said the $3 million the city had set aside was specifically for the partnership between the Family Y and the senior center.
The money has not formally been appropriated for the project, Pagan said. That the city’s funds were solely for a YMCA-senior center project “has been conveyed to the senior center board verbally and in writing,” Pagan said.
Daviess County Commissioner Janie Marksberry, who attended Monday’s board meeting, said she would vote against funding a senior center and YMCA joint project, but would support a separate plan for the senior center.
“I have not talked with a single senior that wants the (proposed) project,” Marksberry said.
She said the two agencies would have had to raise an additional $4.5 million to $7 million, in addition to the city and county’s money, to finance the project.
“I have been against it from day one,” Marksberry said of the proposed partnership.
Barnhart said the organization would continue providing programs for seniors, but she did not know what would happen next with plans for a new center.
“We will have to talk with the city and county, moving forward,” Barnhart said. “We are funded through GRADD, so they need to be involved with some future plans for the facility.”
