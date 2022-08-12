Owensboro city officials released designs for a proposed Senior Community Center on Thursday and said the plans are the result of working and consulting with local seniors.

The majority of city commissioners said they approve of the designs, although Mayor Tom Watson said he had concern about whether the Senior Community Center and the Owensboro Family YMCA could raise the additional funds needed for the project. Senior center Director Becky Barnhart said the designs are preliminary, and board members are concerned the plan does not provide enough space.

