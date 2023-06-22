The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County celebrated the start of summer Wednesday with a Summer Cookout that included bingo and musical entertainment at the facility on West Second Street.
Morrison’s Foods provided the hamburgers and hot dogs.
“We do this annually with Morrison’s Foods; they come and provide us a kickoff to summer barbecue and grill and cook out,” said Becky Barnhart, executive director of the senior center. “We love our partnership with Morrison’s Foods because they’re so supportive of the senior center. I’m excited about the turnout. We’re seeing bigger and bigger crowds here at events like this.”
Barnhart said events like the cookout not only help get the word out about other things going on at the community center, but it helps the facility maintain an important role in the senior community.
“(The bigger crowd) means that we’re relevant, we’re doing things and providing opportunities and activities and events and classes that are reaching the senior community,” Barnhart said. “That’s what we’re supposed to be doing, and we’re doing that and trying to add new things all the time.
“And events like this are almost a celebration of all of that.”
The senior community serves residents ages 60 and up. It’s the fastest growing demographic in the country, with the baby boomer generation having built the foundation for the community, Barnhart said.
“The goal is just to have a good time,” Barnhart said. “One of the critical reasons why we’re here is to provide that engagement, socialization, focal point for the seniors. That’s what this is all about, giving people a chance to hang out, be together, get food and laugh.”
Richard Thomson, who attended the event last year with his wife, brought along members of his chair yoga group.
“The food was good, the people were so friendly, and we get along so well,” said Thomson of the reasons he returned this year. “Any function here is a function to attend.”
Henry Williams has been coming to the cookout for 20 years.
“I like it, especially because it’s free,” he said. “It’s usually really good. I’m already down here, and it’s a good time to eat lunch. I know that today there’s a lot of friends coming together, and there’s a lot of people that come in that you don’t see everyday, and it’s enjoyable.”
Judy King had been coming to the cookout for three years and echoes the sentiment shared about the sense of community and fellowship at the center.
“They provide wonderful food,” King said. “Honestly, it’s the fellowship (that brings me back here). Just getting out and meeting people and just having a good time talking to different people I haven’t been accustomed to being around.”
Melba Bell has been a regular coming to the cookout.
“It’s an opportunity to visit with our friends,” shel said. “(The food) is awesome, it’s very good.”
