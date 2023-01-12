The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County is seeking support from local entities and community members to help with its Pet Meals on Wheels and birthday card donation initiatives for homebound seniors.
Last year, the center received a $15,000 grant from Meals on Wheels America and PetSmart Charities for the Pet Meals on Wheels program, which provides pet assistance to seniors in need of pet food, supplies and veterinarian services, among other needs.
The grant funding ran out in December, but Becky Barnhart, the center’s executive director, is looking to continue the program.
“We’re starting to reach out to businesses just about donations of pet food, cat litter or financial donations,” she said. “We’re working to try to keep that going so we can keep serving the seniors that are needing it.”
Another effort that has taken shape is sending out birthday cards to seniors.
The initiative started towards the end of 2022, with the center’s advisory council — made up of about 10 senior community members — writing and sending out 25 to 30 birthday cards monthly.
Due to the number of seniors receiving cards, the center is looking for people to donate birthday cards and envelopes for the advisory council to fill out and send in the coming months.
Barnhart said stamps are also needed.
While it can be a simple gesture to some, Barnhart feels the cards make a difference.
“I think it helps folks remember that someone is thinking of them,” she said. “They’re taking the time and the effort to send the card, which is just even more of a way to say, ‘We care.’
“I think it’s just a sweet way to honor folks. Who doesn’t like getting a card in the mail no matter what your age?”
Barnhart said the program has been appreciated by the recipients.
“We’ve gotten a couple of calls in the office just to say ‘Thank you,’ ” she said, “and I know that some of our advisory council, because they sign their name into the card, … have heard (from them) because they know each other.
“Overall, there’s no loser in this game. It’s just a win-win for everybody. The seniors are reaching out to their peers; that’s what’s one of the lovely things about this.”
Birthday cards can be dropped off at the center, 1650 W. Second St.
The advisory council is also accepting Easter and Christmas cards to send out in the coming months.
Youth-oriented and age-specific birthday cards are not suggested.
For more information on how to help with Pet Meals on Wheels or the birthday card donation, contact the center at 270-687-4640.
