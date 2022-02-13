The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County has partnered with an Owensboro Community and Technical College class to help seniors develop scrapbooks of their lives.
The class, a developmental psychology course, focuses on how different events and phases throughout a person’s life shapes who that person becomes, according to student Dusty Burns.
The project, according to instructor Mary Kinney, allows students to witness firsthand the psychological aspects of a lifespan.
“This project particularly captures significant life events and allows all the participants to collaborate with other generations,” she said. “My expectation is that through these stories and scrapbook memories, that my students understand how some of the theories and ideas we cover in class are authenticated.”
The scrapbooks will focus on covering some important accomplishments of seniors throughout different phases of their lives, according to Lauren Hagan, OCTC Experiential Learning Center success coach.
The project and supplies were funded from a Department of Education Title III grant.
The idea for the project, according to senior center Executive Director Beck Barnhart, originated from OCTC wanting to partner with the center to provide students with a hands-on learning experience that they could take back to the classroom and apply to their subject of study.
Barnhart said she thought the best way to do this would be some sort of project that allows seniors to tell stories about their lives and accomplishments. After some brainstorming, Kinney came up with the idea to create the scrapbooks.
“My hope was just to capture precious stories from these folks and have something that they could keep,” Barnhart said.
The project is in its second week. She said it has been a great opportunity for students and seniors.
“We’re able to engage seniors and help give them a platform to tell their stories,” she said. “Then the other aspect is for these students to learn and be challenged.”
Kinney and Barnhart both expressed a desire to make the project an annual event for seniors who want to participate.
Charles Hatchett, one of the seniors participating in having a scrapbook made, said his hope is to have a physical display of his life’s experiences and accomplishments to share with his loved ones.
Hatchett has coached basketball, was part of mentoring young boys at the Boys and Girls Club of Owensboro, is a member of his neighborhood alliance and a former president of the Owensboro Black Expo.
“There’s a lot of things like that that I’ve done,” he said. “I’ve done so much in my life, and it sounded so interesting to have a scrapbook of what I’ve been doing.”
Hatchett is working with Burns to complete his scrapbook.
Burns said she was eager to learn about Hatchet’s life and experiences.
“Right now, I’m amazed to learn how much he’s experienced in his lifetime, and I love learning about that,” she said. “because I feel like people have so many stories to tell, and we don’t always take the time to appreciate what they have to say, so I’m really enjoying listening to him, learning his life story.”
Burns said she is excited to take what she learns back to the classroom and understand more about developmental psychology.
“It’s supposed to help us understand how the different phases of life affect people differently and how you grow through each of those phases,” she said. “From the very beginning, everything you go through affects who you’re going to end up being.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
