The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County is working to keep its seniors healthy and safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic while still providing a place for them to socialize and participate in activities, according to executive director Becky Barnhart.
There was a sense of excitement throughout the center when it opened its doors in early-July after having been closed to the public for more than a year due to the pandemic, as the building filled with more than 200 seniors, according to Barnhart.
Shortly after the center’s return to normal activities, county COVID-19 cases surged significantly due to the delta variant. Barnhart said the center is doing its best to mitigate spread among members while continuing to offer necessary services.
“We’ve been open, and we’re doing what we can to stay open, because — I’ve said this before — the senior population suffered, I think, the most from isolation and loneliness during COVID,” she said.
Barnhart said the temperature of everyone entering the building is being taken at the door, and there is a mask requirement in place for everyone. She said social distancing is also being implemented, as best as possible.
She said while the number of average weekly visitors to the center has dropped slightly since county case rates began rising, a significant number of individuals are still coming through.
Typically, the center sees about 125 visitors each week. In the past several weeks, she said that has dropped to about 100 per week.
The center has also decreased its hours to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, a schedule Barnhart anticipates keeping while the county remains in the critical zone for cases.
Otherwise, she said the center has had a strong comeback.
Barnhart said seniors can expect to see some new events in the near future that will provide health education, including presentations on enrolling in Medicare and blood pressure clinics.
She said there has also been some work put into the building. It’s received fresh coats of paint throughout, and new artwork is on display.
“I think everybody has just been thrilled to be open,” she said. “Just like everybody, we’re dealing and adjusting.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
