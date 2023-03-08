City expands yard waste collection due to storm
The Owensboro Street Department is allowing residents to dispose of large tree limb, to help people clean up from last week’s storms.
Limbs larger than six inches in diameter will be collected from homes through Friday, March 17.
To have limbs collected, place piles within six feet of the curb and do not block piles with cars.
Do not mix trash, construction materials, root balls or dirt into the piles.
The city will not accept yard waste cut by tree services.
Senior center, art guild to hold event Thursday
The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County will host an art show and exhibit in conjunction with the Owensboro Art Guild from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the senior center, 1650 W. Second St.
The evening will feature the artwork of local artists Rex Robinson, Diane Huff and Adrian Evans Jr., as well as work from guild members.
The event is free and open to the public.
