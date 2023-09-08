The Senior Community Center will host its second annual Harvest Bash from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1650 West 2nd Street.
The fundraising event will feature a silent auction, bingo, half-pot drawing, bake sale, games and music.
“The funds raised will be used for programming, activities, events, dances and scholarships for trips,” said Becky Barnhart, executive director of the center. “It will all benefit the participants of the center.”
Barnhart said this event is spearheaded by the center’s advisory council.
“The council is made up of seven to 10 volunteers who raise money for projects at the center,” she said. “They wanted to host the Harvest Bash for the community, opening it up for anyone.”
With the 2022 bash being the first the center has hosted, Barnhart said she has high hopes for this year’s event.
“Our participants of the center loved the event last year,” she said. “We had a great turnout for the first one, so we’re hoping for more attendees this year.”
This year’s event will have a half-pot drawing. Entries can be submitted for $1 and tickets can be purchased prior to the event at the senior center with cash only.
Barnhart said ticket holders don’t have to be present to win. As of Wednesday the pot was $700. The drawing will be at 3 p.m. Saturday.
For more information about the Harvest Bash, call the senior center at 270-687-4640.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
