The boards of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County and the Owensboro Family YMCA met Thursday to further discuss the possibility of constructing a single facility that would house both organizations.
Thursday’s meeting was called to discuss a completed fundraising feasibility study designed to gauge the amount of money that could be raised locally for a joint facility.
Owensboro City commissioners and Daviess Fiscal Court have allocated about $5 million to a possible project, but the remainder of the funds would have to be raised locally.
While there are variations in the designs, the overall idea is to build a new wing onto the Family Y facility at Kentucky Parkway, which would house a new senior center. The senior center would have its own space, and some programming space would be shared with the YMCA, officials said previously.
Most of Thursday’s dual board meeting was held in closed session to discuss property acquisition, according to a senior center board meeting notice.
Officials would not discuss the findings of the feasibility study, saying the results would be made public at a later date. YMCA board Chairman Bo Ivey said the boards “are still analyzing data of the potential collaboration.”
The boards will discuss the findings separately, which will take some time, Ivey said.
“It’s two community centers trying to figure out how to best serve the community,” he said.
There is no timetable for deciding how or whether to proceed.
“It’s important for both organizations to have a place to go that is safe, well-lit, (with) activities that add value,” senior center board Chairwoman Jennifer Allen said. “That is why it has taken so long — because it’s an important decision.”
Three designs have been presented, with varying costs for each. YMCA president and CEO John Alexander said all of those options are still part of the discussion.
“I think there is still hope to go with the (high) option that fills the needs we think are important,” Alexander said. “But, we haven’t started to raise money yet, and we don’t know how much we can raise.
“One thing we emphasized today is it isn’t about a building. It’s about addressing the needs of the community.”
Allen said, “Change isn’t easy for anyone, so we want to make sure we do it correctly.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
