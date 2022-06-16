Boards for the Owensboro Family YMCA and the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County will consider a proposal next week to merge the two organizations into a expanded YMCA building.
The proposal is to expand the YMCA building at 900 Kentucky Parkway to create separate spaces for the senior center and Family Y. The expanded facility would also house programs such as Meals on Wheels and the on-site senior meals program.
If the boards decide to move ahead with the project, the city and county will both contribute funds. However, government dollars wouldn’t cover the total cost of the project, so both the YMCA and the senior center would have to do fundraising.
Daviess Fiscal Court has allocated $2 million in its 2022-23 budget for the project.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said he supports the project, but that the boards will have to decide how they’ll raise the rest of funds for the expansion and how the joint facility will be governed and sustained.
“My goal is to make sure whatever solution they come up with is viable and sustainable and doesn’t end up costing the taxpayers on the back end,” Mattingly said.
Family YMCA CEO John Alexander said a task force has been working on the concept for about two years, and the project would include “expansion and remodeling” of the building.
The two groups would have their own space, Alexander said.
“They would remain a separate organization, and we would remain a separate organization, and we would cohabitate,” he said. The groups would also have “shared space” they could use for activities.
Officials have said previously that the current senior center is in poor shape and that seniors need an updated facility. At a recent city commission work session where officials discussed constructing a permanent boat dock on the riverfront, Mayor Tom Watson said he was not in support of a boat dock unless there was progress on a senior center.
“The senior citizens center will have to participate and fundraise” for the project, Watson said. The city would support the plan, if the senior center and YMCA boards want to go forward, he said.
“It’s just a project we can’t afford to do by ourselves,” Watson said.
Senior center director Becky Barnhart said the plan “is a little more than preliminary, but we don’t have anything definitive.” The senior center board is scheduled to meet Monday and hold a vote on the proposal.
The board will have to decide whether to move forward and how to hold a fundraising campaign, Barnhart said.
There are three options to expand the facility, so the cost of the project would depend on the option selected, Alexander said.
Having the senior center together with the Y would benefit seniors by having a central location, Alexander said.
“There would be a significant fundraising effort,” Alexander said. “We do not know, at this time, how much money we can actually raise.”
If the boards approve the project, a feasibility study will be done on fundraising, he said.
Having both groups working together is “a wonderful opportunity to share resources,” Alexander said.
City commissioner Bob Glenn said he supports the plan.
“I have neighbors who are seniors and (go) to both places,” he said. “Why do we want them to go to two different places?”
Glenn said some of the city’s remaining $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds could be put toward a senior center if the plan moves forward.
“This would be the ideal blending of two very important agencies,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said, “I think it would be a great idea” to have the agencies together.
“The location would be great,” her said. “The facilities they could use would be beneficial.”
When asked if city ARPA funds would be put toward the project, Maglinger said he would listen to the recommendations of city finance director Angela Waninger and the city staff.
“We would come up with the money,” if the boards approve the project, Maglinger said.
Commissioner Mark Castlen said he thinks the plan is “in the best interest of both parties.”
“I know the senior center would like to have a standalone facility,” he said, “but having (the facilities together) would offer more opportunities to the seniors.”
“My understanding is they will have their own areas. The location is superb.”
Commissioner Jeff Sanford said the plan would allow expanded space.
“You can cross-use each other’s space,” said Sanford, who believes the merger makes practical sense. “When the consultant looked at the membership and where would be a good spot to put the senior center, that was possibly the best spot.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
