Officials from the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County and the Owensboro Family YMCA are still in discussions about a proposal to move the senior center into an expanded facility on Kentucky Parkway.

In June, the YMCA board approved moving forward with plans to bring in the senior center by enlarging the facility to give the senior center its own space. Operations housed at the current senior center building, such as Meals on Wheels, would be moved to the new facility.

