Officials from the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County and the Owensboro Family YMCA are still in discussions about a proposal to move the senior center into an expanded facility on Kentucky Parkway.
In June, the YMCA board approved moving forward with plans to bring in the senior center by enlarging the facility to give the senior center its own space. Operations housed at the current senior center building, such as Meals on Wheels, would be moved to the new facility.
Daviess Fiscal Court has funds in its current budget, and city commissioners have pledged to help fund the project. But both the YMCA and senior center boards would have to raise funds for the project to go forward.
The senior center board approved an amended memorandum of agreement earlier this month and sent it to the YMCA board for consideration. That MOU calls for the Family Y and senior center to remain separate organizations, but with a committee made up of members of both boards to deal with issues such shared parking, space, equipment and staff.
Becky Barnhart, the senior center’s executive director, said Thursday the Family Y board sent back changes to the MOU, which will have to be considered. Family Y president and CEO John Alexander, on Thursday, said “there’s no agreement at this particular point.
“There’s no progress to report, there’s no timeline. We are trying to work through negotiations.”
City Manager Nate Pagan said the city has $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that are ready to be put toward expansion of the YMCA building. Pagan said the city would also put additional dollars from the Your Community Vision fund toward infrastructure improvements necessary for the project, such as work on sidewalks and parking.
“We are planning to keep those funds available for the project, in the hope that it proceeds,” Pagan said Thursday.
The county has allocated $2 million in its current budget to go toward a senior center.
“Our cost is going to be more in the $3 million range,” Pagan said.
An issue under discussion is ownership of the agency. The memorandum of agreement approved earlier this month by the senior center board would require the YMCA to give the senior center a lien on the areas built for the senior center.
“That’s one of the points of negotiation,” Barnhart said. “That hasn’t been finalized, as to who would own the property.
“We don’t have all the questions answered yet. We are talking with all of the affected parties.”
Beyond negotiating with the YMCA board, the senior center also has to take into consideration federal and state requirements for senior centers. Any new senior center would have to comply with the requirements of the Older Americans Act.
“We are just starting to pull GRADD into the conversation,” Barnhart said.
GRADD’s Area Council on Aging is responsible for implementing the Older Americans Act.
The city’s remaining ARPA funding hasn’t officially be designated to the senior center project, but there is time. ARPA dollars don’t have to be allocated for projects until the end of 2023.
Barnhart said the boards are trying to address all issues before deciding to proceed.
“There are a lot of things to talk about and make sure we get correct,” Barnhart said. “We want what’s best for the seniors.
“The seniors have been promised for a long time they are going to get their own place.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
