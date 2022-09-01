Officials from the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County and the Owensboro Family YMCA are holding two public forums next week to discuss the preliminary plans to put the senior center and YMCA into a joint facility.
The forums will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday at the senior center, 1650 West Second St.
The plan calls for the Family Y facility on Kentucky Parkway to be expanded to give the senior center its own space. The expansion would be about 13,000 square feet. The design for the center is not final.
The senior center and YMCA would have some shared space, and senior center members would be able to join in some senior activities at the Y. Eligibility for all YMCA activities would require a Y membership or scholarship.
City and county governments have $5 million to go toward the project. The rest of the money would come from fundraising. Cost estimates range from $9 million to $12.4 million, city and senior center officials have said.
Becky Barnhart, the senior center’s executive director, said the forum will allow the plans and ideas for the center to be presented, and questions and comments from the public will be welcome.
“We’ll have diagrams, the floor plans, schematics,” Barnhart said. “We’ll go through and address what the process has been up to this point, look at the preliminary design and have a chance for some Q&A.”
The plan is not complete, and officials from the senior center and YMCA boards have not yet agreed on a memorandum of understanding about the proposal, Barnhart said.
“We aren’t there officially, but discussions have taken place,” she said.
The idea behind the meetings is “to make sure we are speaking off the same page and that everyone is getting the right information at the same time,” Barnhart said.
A new senior center has been discussed for years among officials. Barnhart said the opinions of seniors she has spoken to since the YMCA proposal was announced “haven’t wavered much.”
“They still have concerns about being in a facility with young people” and would prefer to have a entirely separate facility, she said.
Family YMCA president and CEO John Alexander said similar forums at the Y facility have not yet been scheduled.
“I don’t object to having the forums, but we don’t have the fine parts (negotiated) with the MOU,” Alexander said. “We don’t have the details worked out with the leadership of the Y and senior center.”
Alexander said the forum will result in “the sharing of correct information.”
“I think people have made assumptions or opinions, or decisions, without having all of the information,” he said. “We hope to satisfy them, even without those fine details to share.”
Alexander said the final plan will depend on the fundraising.
“The money is going to play a part of this, in what we can afford,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
