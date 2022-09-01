Officials from the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County and the Owensboro Family YMCA are holding two public forums next week to discuss the preliminary plans to put the senior center and YMCA into a joint facility.

The forums will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday at the senior center, 1650 West Second St.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

