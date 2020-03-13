Senior Community Center remains in 'business as usual' mode

Although some events across the county have been canceled due to the coronavirus, the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County is running “business as usual,” for now at least.
When it comes to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, senior citizens are a particularly vulnerable population.
Dana Peveler, executive director, is waiting on word from the Kentucky Department for Aging and Independent Living and Green River Area Development District before making any changes to the center’s events and programs.
However, Peveler already is taking precautions to ensure hungry seniors receive their meals — no matter what changes may take place at the center in the coming weeks.
“We’re counting our frozen meals right now to see how many we have,” she said.
Also, Peveler has reached out to GRADD to order emergency meals that could be packaged for weekly or biweekly deliveries.
Currently, the center’s Meals on Wheels program delivers meals to 160 Daviess County senior citizens daily, and the center operates five lunch sites.
In recent weeks, several Meals on Wheels clients have called the center with concerns that COVID-19 may interrupt their meal deliveries, Peveler said. Some are worried about drivers possibly exposing them to the virus.
The program is especially important to homebound seniors, Peveler said.
“We are often the only person they see in a week’s time,” she said. “If you consider we may not come for a week, they will be alone for a long time.”
If the center goes to weekly meal deliveries, Peveler plans to conduct daily wellness calls to each client. Already, drivers have been asking if they are stocked up on medications, need information about COVID-19 and know who to call if they become ill.
Also, Peveler has posted virus information on the center’s Facebook page, and she has an internal and external communications plan ready if the center’s status changes.
In the meantime, the center is going ahead with plans to host a U.S. Census-related genealogy event at 1 p.m. Friday, March 13. For more information, call 270-687-4640.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
