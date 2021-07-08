The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County held its grand reopening Wednesday, bringing out a crowd of more than 100 seniors.
Executive Director Becky Barnhart said the turnout for the event was overwhelming in an amazing way.
“It’s so exciting to see so many people here and just the buzz of the room and the excitement and the smiles. This is what we’ve been waiting for,” she said. “I mean, we’re busting at the seams. I don’t think we’ve ever had a turnout for anything like th is.”
Barnhart said the senior center has been working to get seniors registered for classes and plans to start classes Thursday now that it has held its grand reopening since being shut down in March 2020 due to COVID-19.
Some changes have also been implemented at the senior center, Barnhart said. The hallways are now adorned with artwork by Rex Robinson and there will be a regular newsletter sent out to registered seniors to highlight class offerings and happenings.
Barnhart said the center has registered about 300 seniors so far for classes, 100 of whom are new to the center.
“They’ve been so ready to come back and be together,” she said. “The seniors … they’ve waited the longest of any demographic really and they’ve probably experienced the most self-isolation and loneliness and just being disconnected, and this just provides so much connection. You can see it.”
Jesse Erwin, who was present at the grand reopening, said he has not been to the center in about four years. He said he mostly came out for the food, but he plans on registering for classes in the near future.
Bonnie Roberts, another attendee, said the event was a “wonderful thing for seniors.”
Roberts said while she has not been able to be involved at the senior center throughout the last year due to COVID-19, she has been utilizing its Meals on Wheels program that helps feed seniors in the community.
“It’s such a relief; just being able to talk to people with no mask and feel so free. We just took it for granted before,” she said. “Just the little things are so important.”
Roberts said she plans to register for classes in the fall when the weather cools down.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com
