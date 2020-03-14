To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County will close temporarily Monday. It will remain closed until further notice.
However, SCC meal programs will continue — with some changes.
The biggest change: No onsite meals will be served at its five feeding centers, said Dana Peveler, executive director.
“All five locations will get their congregate meals prepackaged,” Peveler said. “Clients can come to centers and pick up meals and take them home.”
Instead of coming in to eat like usual, clients will pull up in the center’s driveway and staff or volunteers will bring prepackaged meals to clients’ vehicles, something like a drive-thru restaurant.
“Seniors won’t have to get out of their cars,” Peveler said.
Clients who rely on SCC transportation to get to congregate meal sites will be added to the Meals on Wheels roster, so their meals will be delivered to their homes.
The center’s 160 clients who rely on Meals on Wheels will see few changes for now. Their meals will continue to be delivered on a daily basis, along with personal check-ins.
“We are recommending drivers take precautions that clients are most comfortable with,” Peveler said.
If a client wants, drivers will wear a mask and gloves when they deliver meals.
If clients don’t want drivers to come inside for fear of exposure to COVID-19, that’s fine. Drivers will leave meals on a porch or wherever the client instructs them to. Meals will be left high enough that clients don’t have to bend over to get them.
Then, the driver will return to the vehicle and remain there until the client gets the meal.
“It is still required (that we) lay eyes on the client to make sure they are safe and well,” Peveler said.
Vendors, SCC staff and volunteers will be allowed in the SCC building during the temporary closure. Staff and volunteers will answer calls and check on clients. However, no activities or events will take place.
On Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear recommended that senior centers close temporarily. The Kentucky Department of Aging and Independent Living sent his recommendation to its area agencies.
Seniors are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Beshear asked for the temporary closure of senior centers to avoid group interaction, which can spread the virus.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
