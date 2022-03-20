Ohio County Senior Services has expanded its transportation services to county residents through the assistance of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Previously, the senior services were only able to provide transportation to those in Hartford.
With new funds, the service will be able to pay a driver to operate a handicapped-accessible vehicle throughout the county to pick up residents and transport them to needed services, such as doctor’s appointments, grocery shopping, meals at the senior center or any other necessity trips.
The funding was designated to senior services for transportation by the Ohio County Fiscal Court, according to Executive Director Brenda Renrow, and will be available for four years.
After four years, she said the hope is that Fiscal Court will ensure it continues to be funded.
“What we hope for is that it will be so well-utilized that the county will have to say, ‘we’ve got to step up and figure out how to keep this going,’ ” she said.
Renrow said the service was much needed and after it went into operation this week. The senior center has already received several calls to request transportation.
“Seniors, a lot of times, they have to pay relatives to bring them into their doctor appointments and that stuff,” she said. “I think it’s going to be very, very beneficial. In the past, we’d gotten so many calls from people about wanting to come in, and we had to tell them we just didn’t have the manpower to deliver our meals and do those things.”
Without having enough paid staff available to provide transportation, she said it is nearly impossible to get to residents throughout the county because of its geographic size. Funds will enable the center to pay an employee for driving services.
Countywide transportation services, Renfrow said, will also be beneficial in other ways, such as offering opportunities for socialization of seniors, as well as enabling someone to regularly check in on them.
“Today, we were scheduled to pick up a lady and take her to her doctor’s appointment, but when our driver got there and got to the door, she could see her laying on the floor,” Renrow said. “She had fallen a little bit earlier and was laying there on the floor. Luckily, we came there to take her and were able to call 9-1-1.”
Transportation services, she said, are available to anyone ages 50 and older.
The service does have a recommended donation for services, but seniors are not required to pay for transportation.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
