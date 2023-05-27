I squinted up at the menu board, comparing the price for “sandwich only” vs. “meal,” but since I wasn’t in the mood for fries anyway, and certainly not for another couple of bucks, I just asked for the sandwich and a soft drink.
The pleasant young lady behind the cash register tapped on her keyboard and announced the cost, which was only slightly more than the cost of the sandwich alone. I looked at the screen on my side of the counter, which displayed a copy of my order, and noticed she had rung up my soft drink as a “senior drink” — 50 cents.
I paid happily, and thanked the cashier, accepted the cup she handed me and toodled off toward the fountain drink vending area.
The cup was a little on the small size, but bigger than a kids’ meal cup. I was perfectly willing to classify its size as “just right.” Anyway, since I was dining in on that particular day, I could always get a refill if I wanted.
I am not sure just exactly when I became eligible for these senior discounts. Is there a magic number? Or does each place set its own scale? And how do they know how old their customers are?
Maybe I am supposed to ask for the senior special.
Unfortunately, I can never remember to do that. After all, I’m a senior, haha. Let me embrace my stereotypes!
Maybe I can just continue hope the people behind the counter — almost always young people — will look at me and my silver hair and safely assume I am well in the “boomer bracket,” and give me credit accordingly.
Well, since I am retired (the best part about being a senior!), I actually sat down one evening and did a quick online search to see if there are any great deals I’ve been missing at any of the places I frequently visit.
According to one list — which may or may not be accurate, so please don’t argue with the cashier and tell them Lora said you are supposed to get a free coffee or whatever — here are a few of the results:
First of all, there are a surprising number of restaurants listed on “The Senior List” website that are not available in Owensboro. Gosh, I thought we had them all.
Also surprising: Many entries on their list say discounts “vary by location.” How are you supposed to know whether a discount is a good enough deal to warrant a visit? I’ve heard a lot of seniors like to gamble, but I am not one of them.
Dairy Queen, KFC and Sonic — according to this list — offers 10% off or one free small drink. Good to know. I only like two of those places but maybe you like all three.
Denny’s offers 15% off — but also has a special “senior menu,” which I can testify is excellent, both in quality, quantity and price. And the service is great too.
It’s locally owned, so therefore not listed on this website, but I just happen to know that Dee’s Diner has a “senior special” breakfast that is out of this world. (They also have terrific service; no extra charge.)
I’m sure there are zillions of others — well, OK, maybe just millions, but anyway — the main thing is, if you have achieved senior status, go ahead and ask for that senior special.
After all: Seniors really are special.
