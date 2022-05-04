Green River Area Development District is encouraging seniors to remain involved and active post-retirement and to begin planning out what their future might look like, according to Jennifer Williams, GRADD’s aging senior services director.

May is national Older Americans Month and a chance for community members to show appreciation for seniors in their lives, according to Williams.

“They’re our family members, our friends, our mentors; they’re a big part of our workforce and volunteers,” she said. “They’re a big part of who we are and who our community is.”

This year’s theme for Older Americans Month is “Age My Way,” which is meant to encourage seniors to take control of aging and begin planning out their future.

For many, Williams said, reaching retirement age presents seniors with a lot of decisions, including whether they want to continue living at home, how to ensure the home is accessible for them as they age and how they plan on remaining involved and engaged post-retirement.

“It’s an opportunity for people to think about what aging looks like for them and plan for the future,” she said.

One of the biggest challenges, Williams said, is making sure seniors remain active, whatever that may look like for them.

The biggest thing, she said, is ensuring seniors do not become isolated.

“We’ve seen over the last two years just how devastating isolation can be, and you want to plan for that,” she said. “We’ve had people that have stayed home and sat in their chairs, and now they’re suffering with issues of not being able to get around and having trouble with ambulation and depression, which can be crippling.”

There are many opportunities locally, she said, for seniors to volunteer post-retirement, whether with local nonprofits, through senior companion programs or with their local churches and communities.

The Senior Center, she said, is also a recommended resource to not only get socialization, but also attend educational classes, exercise and remain involved in other activities.

“Remaining involved and volunteering, that can help your mental health,” she said. “We have to be fed emotionally and spiritually, and if we’re not getting that, then it will take its toll, so being out there, being involved, helping others, there’s just so many positive effects that can come from being involved.”

For those looking for more activities to get involved in, the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County will host several events throughout May, including its Kentucky Derby Party on Friday, May 6 in celebration of Older Americans Month.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360