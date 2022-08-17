The head of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County told city commissioners Tuesday some of her members have concerns about a proposal to build onto the Family YMCA building to create a new senior center.

The proposed facility, senior center executive director Becky Barnhart said, is smaller than the space seniors currently use at the Elizabeth Munday Center. Barnhart asked commissioners to commit city funds unofficially being held for the YMCA project to any future senior center building if seniors do not agree with the current plan.

