The head of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County told city commissioners Tuesday some of her members have concerns about a proposal to build onto the Family YMCA building to create a new senior center.
The proposed facility, senior center executive director Becky Barnhart said, is smaller than the space seniors currently use at the Elizabeth Munday Center. Barnhart asked commissioners to commit city funds unofficially being held for the YMCA project to any future senior center building if seniors do not agree with the current plan.
The plan calls for a 13,150-square-foot expansion to be built onto the Family Y facility at Kentucky Parkway. The addition would include space for seniors to have their own center, separate from the YMCA, although the facilities would share some space. Programs such as Meals on Wheels would also be housed at the senior center.
Barnhart told commissioners the design would give the seniors about 11,000 square feet of space for a separate senior center. Barnhart said there would be about 2,400 shared space between the Y and the senior center.
Barnhart said when she began researching a new center, “we felt like what we needed was 18,000 to 20,0000 square feet.”
The city solicited bids for a new, standalone senior center, with the bid calling for a maximum 37,500 square foot center. When the bidding process ended in late March 2020, no contractors had submitted a bid.
The city released preliminary drawings of the proposed YMCA extension last week. Barnhart said the senior center board has not yet reached an agreement with the YMCA board.
“We have not scheduled public forums yet because we are still working with the YMCA on an updated memorandum of agreement,” Barnhart said. The senior center board received the latest proposal from the Y and will meet later this month, she said.
“We are waiting to see if both parties are on the same page” before holding public meetings on the plan, Barnhart said.
Regarding the size of the proposed facility, Barnhart said seniors are using 22,000 square feet of space at the Munday center and rent out some space to Audubon Area Community Services.
The use of senior center space is governed by the Older Americans Act, Barnhart said.
“We have to make sure the space meets the federal requirements,” she said.
Financially, the senior center would “come out in a deficit the first year from the move,” Barnhart said. “We don’t want to have cut programming or staff” to make up the deficit.
Seniors have concerns “about being at the YMCA and sharing with kids, teenagers and younger people,” Barnhart said.
The city has informally committed about $3 million, mostly from American Rescue Plan Act dollars, to the project. Daviess Fiscal Court has $2 million in its budget for the project.
Barnhart asked commissioners to keep the funds available for a senior center project.
“The money you have designated for a senior center, (we) have been told it’s only if we move to the YMCA,” Barnhart said. “If we get to a point as a board that we feel that’s not the best option for moving forward, would you not put those conditions on that money?”
Elected officials didn’t have any comments or questions. City officials are waiting for the YMCA and senior center to come to an agreement.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
