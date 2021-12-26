As activities slowly make a comeback in long-term care facilities since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are finally able to feel a sense of community again, according to Ashley Mercer, activities director at Heritage Place.
When the pandemic first hit and lockdowns began, Mercer said she was working for another facility, but the effects everywhere were similar.
Seniors in long-term care settings, she said, experienced confusion, anger and frustration as they became confined to rooms and not only unable to visit with family and loved ones outside of the facility, but also with friends within the facility.
“I know a lot of them questioned — they were mad, they were angry, upset, they didn’t understand why, even though they’re in a facility with the doors locked, they couldn’t come out of their rooms and sit … and watch the TV,” she said.
The pandemic, she said, was difficult on seniors, in general, who were confined to rooms in long-term care facilities or confined to their homes away from family and loved ones.
In long-term care facilities, however, she said seniors at least had staff visiting and checking in with them each day. For many seniors confined to homes, they may have experienced long-term isolation during the pandemic.
Regardless of where seniors were, many, she said, displayed obvious signs of depression during the beginning stages of the pandemic, with a loss of their routine and less time to socialize and stay busy.
Window visits became the norm, and that helped, but it was not quite the same, Mercer said.
“In the beginning, it was hard for every facility,” she said.
Residents also began seeing the effects of the pandemic, mourning their friends and loved ones who had been impacted by the virus, which created some fear surrounding the virus and further depression.
Now that vaccines have been made widely available and the facility staff and residents are all fully vaccinated following a federal mandate, Mercer said things have begun to open up more, which, she said, has been slow moving, but is a step to giving seniors a sense of community once again.
While activities have geared back up at Heritage, Mercer said the turnout for each of them varies day-to-day. Sometimes, she said, she will have a full house. Others, there may be just a few residents joining in.
“It did take a while,” said Renea Estes, admissions and marketing director for Heritage. “Even when it opened back up and activities were starting again, it wasn’t like they were swarming down here, because they were so used to sitting in their apartments.”
Residents, she said, had become so accustomed to a routine of staying in their rooms and not socializing as much, that it was difficult for them to break that habit and return to normal activities each day.
While the process has been slow, Mercer said, residents are beginning to join in on activities again, which has helped keep seniors more active and to alleviate some of the depression and isolation they felt during the beginning stages of the pandemic.
“I believe being in the facility and the activities really help with COVID and the loneliness,” Estes said. “I think that’s huge, to know that they have a neighbor that they can open the door and look at is nice, and they have a community and a family right here for when their family can’t visit.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.