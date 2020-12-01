Sephora is ending its longtime partnership with J.C. Penney and heading to Kohl’s.
The beauty giant said Tuesday that it will open makeup stands at 850 Kohl’s department stores starting next year in an effort to reach new shoppers in middle America.
Executives said there is little overlap between their stores. Sephora’s 500 U.S. locations tend to be in busy downtown areas and urban shopping malls. Most of Kohl’s 1,150 locations are situated in stand-alone suburban shopping centers.
“For us, it’s all about reach,” Jean-André Rougeot, said chief executive of Sephora Americas. “We’ve been limited by the size and locations of our store network. The partnership with Kohl’s will allow us to leapfrog many years. We can now deliver the Sephora experience right where consumers live.”
Each Sephora pop-in shop will be about 2,500 square feet — roughly the size of a small 7-Eleven — and staffed by Kohl’s employees who are trained by Sephora. The first 200 locations will open in fall 2021, with the rest coming by 2023. Kohl’s will also sell Sephora cosmetics on its website beginning next year. Sephora is owned by the luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.
Sales of high-end beauty products have slowed during the pandemic, leading retailers to rethink where and how they sell items like makeup and fragrances. With many consumers avoiding shopping malls, big-box stores have increasingly become destinations where shoppers can buy essentials, clothing and cosmetics. Target last month announced its partnership with Ulta Beauty to open mini-shops inside more than 100 of its stores next year.
For Kohl’s, the 10-year deal with Sephora represents a way to attract younger customers to its stores, according to chief executive Michelle Gass. In recent years, the Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based retailers has built partnerships with big brands such as Nike, Under Armour and Levi Strauss, which have helped draw shoppers to its department stores. Last year, it began accepting online returns for Amazon at its stores, which executives say has also helped increase foot traffic.
Cosmetics sales are a small but fast-growing part of the company’s business, Gass said. “That’s a signal that our customers — who are 70% female — are saying they want beauty at Kohl’s,” she said.
The partnership replaces an earlier deal between Sephora and J.C. Penney, the latter of which announced that it would close nearly 300 of it 850 stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May.
Kohl’s stock surged 15%, to nearly $37, on Tuesday after the announcement. The company’s shares are down 34% this year.
