At 8:25 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001 — 39 mintues after the first plane hit the World Trade Center in New York City — the Federal Aviation Administration ordered all flights to land and all airports to close until further notice.
And we learned just how important Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport really is.
It would be closed until 3:01 p.m. on Sept. 13, when Trans World Express Flight 7886 touched down.
There weren’t any passengers on board the flight from St. Louis, but the airport was finally open again.
And the skies felt a little friendlier.
That was good news for Alycia Bartlett and Mike Solis of Titusville, Florida.
They could go home without renting a U-Haul.
“We couldn’t even get a rental car here,” Solis said. “The only thing we could find to rent to go to Florida was a U-Haul.”
At Owensboro car rental locations, cars couldn’t be dropped off in another city.
They had to be returned to Owensboro.
“This is the safest day you could fly,” said Reuben Netherland, vice president of Stupp Bridge Co. in Bowling Green. “There’s so much security today.”
He was on his way to a business meeting in St. Louis and planned to fly back to Owensboro that night.
“I’m more worried about the FAA shutting down the airports again than I am of hijackers,” Netherland said.
In New York City, Elizabeth Paris was waiting to come home to Owensboro.
“They say it will be tomorrow morning at the earliest before we can get out of here,” said Paris, who was in New York for a United Nations meeting.
“I’m always afraid to fly,” she said, “even when the sky is clear and nothing is happening. But I’m no more afraid to fly now than I ever was.”
Paris was staying at the Hotel Wellington at 55th Street and Seventh Avenue, more than 60 blocks from the World Trade Center.
But she said she could smell the smoke from the fires.
Lisa Hill, a national account manager for Simon and Schuster Inc., arrived home in Owensboro that Thursday night after sharing a rental car with two other people and driving it to Nashville from Stamford, Connecticut.
Hill had flown to New York for a business meeting at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan.
On Sept. 12, she and friends walked 10 blocks with their luggage to catch a train out of the city.
“I’ve had seven hours’ sleep in three days,” Hill said. “People were buying cars to get home. Owensboro has never looked better.”
The Most Rev. John J. McRaith, bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, was in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11 for a meeting of the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops.
He gave up on trying to get a flight home and began driving to Owensboro in a rental car, his office said.
But when McRaith got home, he had to search for his car at the airport.
“We had to tow the bishop’s car and about 20 others,” said Tim Bradshaw, airport manger. “The new FAA regulations say we can’t have cars parked within 300 feet of the terminal.”
The cars were towed to the airport’s long-term parking lot across from the Airport Fire Station.
“We’ll be hand-searching luggage, and we’ll have bomb-sniffing dogs on standby,” Bradshaw said. “The only carry-ons we can allow are purses and briefcases.”
The airport also had to remove trash cans from outside the building.
The new rules said people accompanying passengers would no longer be allowed to enter the waiting areas past the metal detectors.
And pocket knives were no longer allowed on flights.
It was a scary time.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
