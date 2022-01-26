After a more than a 40-year long career in health care, Vicky Stogsdill of Owensboro is still dedicated to ensuring safe and quality care to her community by serving on the board of directors for Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Stogsdill knew from a young age that she wanted to dedicate her life to serving others.
Her father, a farmer, was dedicated to his work, loved what he did and loved that it helped people around him.
“One of the greatest blessings I’ve had was my family, and especially my father,” she said. “He was an inspiration that — although he didn’t know it — eventually led me to health care,” she said.
Her father encouraged her to pursue education.
“He valued education and believed in lifelong learning and how important that was for us,” she said. “He said to me one day, ‘Vicky, God gave you many talents, and they’re not to be wasted. You need to take advantage of that.’ ”
Not only did her father instill the value of education and hard work, but also that hard work should be put forth in service to others, inspiring her to pursue a career that would do just that.
Stogsdill pursued an education at the University of Kentucky in pharmacy, but during a summer job at St. Joseph’s Hospital, she quickly decided that nursing was her true passion.
“I absolutely fell in love with it,” she said.
Upon returning to school, Stogsdill changed her major, against the advice of her parents.
“I knew immediately that’s what I wanted to do,” she said. “I’ve never regretted it.”
During summer breaks, Stogsdill worked at Owensboro Health, and upon graduation, she began her four-decade-long career there in 1974.
The the hospital was then named Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital.
She was the first manager of the first real critical care unit at the hospital and was involved in the hospital’s merger with Mercy Hospital and, eventually, the building of the new hospital, a six-year project.
“I think the growth of our hospital really reflected the growth in the healthcare industry over the years,” she said. “When I started, healthcare was very simple. People had a family physician that took care of their family and pretty much all of their healthcare needs, and then with the explosion in knowledge, research, technology, specialization in medicine, the system just became too complex, and it became impossible for one family physician to know everything they need to know.
“With that came great advances. Probably over my career, the lifespan of Americans in general has probably increased about 8 to 10 years.”
Stogsdill said she is proud of what the healthcare system has accomplished since its humble beginnings, all while remaining true to its core mission to its community.
“I’m very proud of where Owensboro Health is now,” she said. “I’m not sure people in our community or region really recognize what an asset they have in Owensboro Health. Owensboro Health Has been in the forefront of many changes in healthcare in the nation, but it’s never lost the heart of being here for the community,”
Stogsdill retired in 2015, having served in many capacities throughout the hospital and eventually finishing her career in an administrative position. But she is still dedicated to serving the community and healthcare as a board member.
As a board member, Stogsdill said she plays a role in the strategic planning of the healthcare system and pushing for growth and progress.
“One of the roles of the board of directors is really to be the voice of the community for the administration of the hospital,” she said.
Stogsdill is also a proponent of education, pushing for tuition reimbursement for healthcare workers. She has a nursing award named after her that is awarded to a senior nursing student at the University of Louisville Nursing School, Owensboro extension, for servant leadership.
Looking back on her career, she remarked on the many changes healthcare has undergone in the past 50 years and the advances it has made in patient care and safety.
She also remarked on the past two years of COVID-19 and how it has affected healthcare workers and the industry, understanding that loss is difficult as a healthcare worker because their duty is to save people.
“In the years that I worked in healthcare, I can remember times that were — I can specifically remember a time in critical care when we had a series of tragic deaths, and that affects people that are working to help people get better very deeply,” she said. “What nurses and other healthcare workers have been through over these last two years, I just can’t imagine. They get recognized as heroes here and there, but they’re dealing with it every day and every night, and my heart goes out to them.”
Healthcare is truly about servant leadership and service, Stogsdill said, and healthcare workers in the past two years have demonstrated what servant leadership is.
“I’m not sure that nurses realize it, but they have a very powerful role, they have a powerful influence on those they serve,” she said. “When you’re nursing, there are good days and bad days. Some days, the work may seem repetitive and mundane, but to the person you’re caring for, you have the knowledge that they don’t have.
“It’s about treating people with dignity and respect and not just a patient, but a person.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.