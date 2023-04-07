While some locals went out of town for spring break, many residents have been dedicating their time to local nonprofits during Volunteer Owensboro’s inaugural “Serve Our City” initiative.
The program, described as a “great opportunity to get together with family or friends,” has allowed the public to visit organizations through open house sessions to find out how to best serve the community.
Randy Lanham, executive director of Volunteer Owensboro, said the idea came about after brainstorming plans with his family, who were going to be staying in the area during the weeklong break and wanted to offer an experience for those also not traveling out of the area.
Eventually, Lanham was able to secure interest from 16 nonprofits to be part of the debut year of “Serve Our City,” which kicked off April 1.
Organizations taking part in the program are: My Sister’s Keeper, Hospice Heartford House, the Opportunity Center, Boulware Mission, the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, AmeriCorps Seniors, Wendell Foster, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, Crossroads Shelter and Food Pantry, New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services, Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center, Saving Paws Animal Rescue of KY (SPARKY), Dream Riders of Kentucky, Daniel Pitino Shelter, Daviess County Animal Care & Control and Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
Lanham has been pleased with the support the program has received and hopes it’s helped people become more aware of each of the organizations’ missions and purposes.
“I’ve heard several of the organizations tell me that they’ve gotten some potential volunteers from the open houses, so I’m looking at it as a success,” he said. “If each one of these organizations just gets the awareness out there of what they’re doing — whether they get volunteers or not — maybe they’ll get support in other ways.”
While Lanahm doesn’t know the exact number of attendees that have come out during the week, some of the organizations, such as My Sister’s Keeper, had “over 50 people come through” during its session April 1.
Lanham said the program has also attracted attention online.
“I just felt like this (program) would be a good thing just for awareness and give people the opportunity to kind of walk-in and find out what’s (going on),” he said. “If you look at just Facebook shares alone when we started to promote this, we had close to 100 shares, so it seems to me like people are interested, or at least thought it was a good idea to be exposed to these places.”
One of the three organizations that offered an open house session Thursday was Daviess County Animal Care and Control.
“We’re just super excited about the opportunity to get that out there (so) people know that we’re here and that we need volunteers,” said Ashley Thompson, Animal Care and Control director. “Our community has a large population of pet owners, and it’s good for the community to engage with the animals that are homeless and that need homes.”
David Condon, a volunteer with Animal Care and Control for more than two years, said having a program like “Serve Our City” helps with drawing attention to all organizations that may need help.
“I think it’s a great idea,” he said. “I think what’s important for people in the community is that they’re part of a community. There’s one phrase, ‘It takes a village.’ Well, it takes a community to get all sorts of things done.”
The final day of “Serve Our City” will be Saturday, with sessions from 9 a.m. to noon at Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dream Riders of Kentucky.
Additionally, the “Bigfoot & Banjo” blood drive kickoff — a collaborative effort between Volunteer Owensboro, Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum — will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of St. Elizabeth and West Second streets, inside the WKRBC’s bloodmobile.
Vicki Ellis, WKRBC’s director of communication, development and recruitment, said the event will help combat blood shortages that are typically seen in the summer months.
“We started experiencing problems and shortfalls well before our event in June last year,” she said, “so I was trying to come up with something that we could do to bridge May to that event in June.”
Ellis said the kickoff event will be the first of a three-part push to collect blood throughout the summer. Those who donate Saturday are asked to visit WKRBC’s facility at 3015 Old Hartford Road by July 3 and again before Aug. 31 to donate.
Incentives for donors include: a Bigfoot T-shirt and a free pass to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum for the first donation; a Bigfoot trucker hat for the second donation and a red, white and blue Bigfoot ringer T-shirt on the third donation.
For more information on the blood drive and additional incentives, visit facebook.com/WKRBC.
