WHITESVILLE BASKETS

Whitesville Lions Club members Fred Barr and Faye Matthis help fill baskets of food items for the less fortunate Wednesday at the Whitesville Senior Citizen Center.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Wednesday was a day of giving for the Whitesville Lions Club, as members were up early to organize about 30 food baskets in front of the Whitesville Senior Citizen Center on Kentucky Highway 54 for those in need.

The baskets — which contained turkeys, candy, canned food, fruits, vegetables and other items — were made possible by the club’s Christmas Auction that was held in November.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.