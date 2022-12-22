Wednesday was a day of giving for the Whitesville Lions Club, as members were up early to organize about 30 food baskets in front of the Whitesville Senior Citizen Center on Kentucky Highway 54 for those in need.
The baskets — which contained turkeys, candy, canned food, fruits, vegetables and other items — were made possible by the club’s Christmas Auction that was held in November.
“We use that money to provide Christmas baskets for people who are somewhat less fortunate,” said Lewis Jean, president of the club. “I think we’re doing about 27 baskets.”
About $1,500 worth of food was purchased to go in the baskets, which were delivered to those in need in the Whitesville and Owensboro areas.
Jean said the program has been ongoing for at least 30 years, even continuing during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, despite the club not being able to meet in-person for about a year.
“Initially, we just gave out a little sack of candy, and we gave it to people that were shut-ins and stuff,” Jean said, “and as time passed, we saw there was a need in the community for more. So, it’s developed into what it is now.
“We put a turkey in every basket, and we try to match the vegetables and stuff with the size of the family.”
Baskets prepared and delivered Wednesday ranged in size from being for one person up to families of 10.
Members of the club are happy to be able to help others during Christmastime, which can be difficult for some.
“It’s just something I feel like we all should do,” said Fred Barr, treasurer of the club. “(I) consider this a civic duty … and it makes you feel good to be able to help less fortunate people.”
Bonnie Hamilton, club member, said the program wouldn’t be possible without working together.
“I think (all the members) do a really good job,” she said. “...It takes a group to make something solid; and we have something really solid.”
And even with the work beforehand, between shopping and making phone calls to make sure people will be home to receive the baskets, Hamilton feels it’s all worth it.
“I feel like what we’re doing is something that we’re all asked to do — to not look at ourselves at what we think we need, but for people out there that don’t have anybody,” she said. “Some of them don’t have family, and it makes me feel really good that I am getting to help ….”
Jean said it’s “ultimate satisfaction” to see a person’s face when they receive a basket.
“Everybody seems to be very appreciative,” he said. “...It just lets them know that somebody in the community is thinking about them during this holiday season.
“Our motto is ‘We serve,’ and we are fulfilling our motto when we do (this). Personally, it’s pretty satisfying and gratifying to deliver these baskets.”
