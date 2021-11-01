Since taking over the role of pastors at the Salvation Army in Owensboro in June, Capt. Alyssa Irvin and her husband, Lt. Judah Irvin, are working to build personal connections with the community after more than a year of pandemic life.
The couple moved from Atlanta to be stationed in Owensboro, where Judah Irvin said nothing is permanent, as they could be called to serve somewhere else at any time.
“The Salvation Army appoints their officers anywhere in the world,” he said. “It’s kind of the call of officers to understand that. The world needs officers that are ready to step up and serve communities all over the world.”
Judah Irvin said the couple already feels at home in Owensboro and has been quick to acclimate, meet new people and begin serving the community.
The Irvins said they have been busy since beginning their roles as pastors, working to build back in-person programming and services after 20 months of having a disconnect with the community due to the pandemic and the new way of life it brought with it.
Judah Irvin said that while services have changed so much, the need is still there and even more dire than before.
Alyssa Irvin said the church’s food bank has been busier than ever helping with food needs, in addition to utility and rent assistance.
She said during food bank days on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the church serves about 100 families.
“One of the biggest things we’ve noticed going into this first appointment together and during this pandemic year, is we’ve seen a lot of need rise,” she said. “Those numbers were not like that before the pandemic. It seems like food is a constant need, and we’re just so glad we can give that assistance.”
Judah Irvin said the pandemic has created an emotional disparity for many and a feeling of isolation.
Their goal, he said, is to make things more personal for the people the church serves.
“There seems to be an increase in emotional disparity as well, because we don’t have people who are reaching out in the same way,” he said. “We have people who are helping from afar or are helping with a mask on or are not meeting face-to-face or up close and personal, so there’s an obstacle in us trying to serve the public, not just necessarily with their physical needs, but trying to be sensitive to their emotional needs as well.”
Alyssa Irvin said children that come into the church are also different since the beginning of the pandemic, being more reclusive and experiencing more social anxieties as they begin to get back out into the world.
She said the church is holding more in-person programs for children, especially those who might be considered marginalized, through character-building classes and the church’s day camp this past summer, where it was able to serve about 40 children.
That was when things really began picking back up for the first time since she and Judah Irvin arrived in Owensboro.
“We were able to get our hands dirty and meet the kids and meet the staff that was here,” she said. “And we’ve been busy since then.”
She said the couple is excited for the Christmas season and to see how giving the community is.
“I’m excited to learn more about Owensboro and also Christmas in the Salvation Army is where we see a lot of people step up and give, donate and volunteer, and I’m excited to meet volunteers this year,” Alyssa Irvin said.
She said Christmas is one of her favorite times in the Salvation Army because it is a time of hope — something that she was able to experience as a child on the Angel Tree, herself.
“Christmas in the (Salvation) Army brings joy and it also, of course, brings hope because when you hear that bell ringing … and when you see that Angel Tree, you know people are still doing good,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
