It was an uncharacteristic addition to my Christmas wish list last year, but my kids have grown accustomed to whatever strange thing I might say or do next, so no eyebrows were raised (as far as I know).
I don’t even know why I even wanted one, but I did, even though I had to look up the correct spelling before I typed it into the string of text messages we were exchanging with one another:
“Charcuterie board.”
Suspecting (rightly, as it turned out) that at least some of my kids would have no idea what a charcuterie board is, I supplied a helpful photograph to illustrate what I wanted. A wooden board, about yea big, no weird shapes, just a rectangle would do nicely, one with a couple of built-in dishes where you can put nuts and olives and things that might otherwise roll off the edges and onto the floor. Nothing puts a damper on a party faster than stepping on runaway olives.
I insisted there was no need to pay extra for fancy engraving. Why bother, when you’re just going to cover it up with well-placed, bite-sized arrangements of fruits and veggies?
As requested, that gift was given to me early, so it could make its debut at our family get-together a couple of days before Christmas.
I set it up on the corner of the kitchen island that serves as a buffet table at my daughter’s house and deputized my grandgirl to help me bring the charcuterie magic to life.
Together, she and I carefully placed slices of cheese and summer sausage. We chopped broccoli and cauliflower. We arranged cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices and crackers in an attractive pattern around the star of the show, the cheeseball.
In case you didn’t know, there is no such thing as too much cheese, or too many different kinds of cheese.
My kids at least pretended to be impressed, which is all I ask, and to be honest, I was pretty impressed myself with how nicely it turned out.
There was something for everyone, and best of all, I got to toss all the leftovers into plastic zip-bags afterward, taking them home to snack on for the next couple of days.
That little charcuterie board has since been the star attraction at several other get-togethers as family and friends have stopped by. Sometimes I lean more heavily toward fruits — grapes, melon cubes and berries — and sometimes I go with the vegetable theme, but cheese, crackers and nuts are always there, along with something sweet, whether it be a pretty little cookie or squares of nice chocolate or, for my more casual friends, a scattering of M&M’s.
No matter what, it always looks a lot fancier than it really is, and it looks like it was a lot of work. Which it isn’t, because if you are coming to visit me at my house, I’m spending my “work” energy on cleaning the bathroom, but I want my guests to at least believe I went to a lot of trouble for them.
What I really mean by that is that I want them to know I want them to feel special.
I want them to sit down and talk with me — which is why we’re friends in the first place — rather than have everyone mess around with some complicated refreshments that require a lot of time and attention.
So everyone can pick out the things they like, and pretend not to notice the things they don’t like. It doesn’t hurt my feelings if nobody touches, say, the cucumbers, because I make sure I like everything I put on my charcuterie board.
Then, after everyone leaves, guess what: I toss the leftovers into plastic bags, and I snack on them for the next few days. The party might start when my friends arrive, but it rolls on long after the final farewell.
Now that, my friends, is how you celebrate Christmas throughout the year.
