RAMEN DONATION

Joe Welsh, executive director of Friends of Sinners and pastor at Matthew’s Table, watches Thursday as James Hagan unloads pallets of ramen noodles from a truck to be distributed to inmates at the Daviess County Detention Center.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

While Thursday morning saw sprinkles of rain showers, it didn’t stop Joe Welsh from delivering packages of ramen noodles to over 800 inmates at the Daviess County Detention Center.

Welsh, a pastor at Matthew’s Table and executive director of Friends of Sinners, started this initiative four years ago as a personal endeavor before doing it for Friends of Sinners.

