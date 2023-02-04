Inside the solemn, spacious Carmel Home chapel, the handful of nuns who are part of the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus began gathering to pray shortly before lunchtime Tuesday.

Just outside the chapel doors, nurses and other staff members were busy and focused on their duties that centered around 115 residents.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.