Settle Memorial United Methodist Church held its first of four Men’s Mass Choir breakfasts this year where it also invited local Congolese and Afghan refugees to welcome them into the community.
Fred May, who organized the welcome breakfast Saturday said the event was a way to put not only the choir’s, but also the church’s ideas and values into action.
“Settle is a very community-oriented church and we wanted to have doors open to the entire community, build relationships and friendships,” he said.
The breakfast, he said, provided the perfect opportunity to create fellowship with refugees and help them get to know others in the community and build friendships.
The breakfasts, which are typically geared toward men and their sons, provides an opportunity for young men to learn how to create relationships and cultivate a love for their community and those in it, May said.
“We want to show the young men examples of developing friendships — diverse friendships,” he said.
Kanishka Safi was one of the Afghan refugees who attended the breakfast.
Safi said he was eager to attend and hopeful that it would be a good chance for he and his family to meet others in the community and learn more about Owensboro, as well as the cultures of other refugee populations.
“We have been warmly welcomed,” he said. “We are so happy here.”
Ahmad Bilal Badaan and his sons also participated in the breakfast.
Badaan is a refugee from Afghanistan as well, having recently been resettled into long-term housing and employment in Owensboro.
He said he attended Saturday to meet others and give his sons a chance to get out in the community, as well.
“They were waiting for this breakfast,” he said. “We are also excited to be in the community.”
