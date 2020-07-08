A recent legal settlement will help Owensboro Health pay for costs associated with the worldwide pandemic, such as the months-long loss of elective surgeries, and will have a positive impact on the health system’s bottom line, OH officials said.
In late June, OH Regional Hospital learned it would receive more than $33 million and OH Muhlenberg Community Hospital would get more than $1.7 million from the settlement of a 13-year-old legal dispute with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The case hinged on CMS’ rate-setting methodology used between 2007 and 2015.
Hospitals across Kentucky took legal action because they believed they had been underpaid for services.
On June 26, OH received more than $27 million of its settlement payment. The balance is expected later this month, said Greg Strahan, president and CEO.
“Amounts received are reinvested into operational and capital expenses to ensure we can continue to meet the health care needs of the communities we serve,” Strahan said.
Payments made to OHMCH will be kept separate and reinvested in that hospital.
The increased operational cost of COVID-19, together with restrictions on elective procedures, created a substantial burden on hospitals across the nation, Strahan said.
OHRH was no exception.
Health system officials elected not to reduce hours or furlough employees. By comparison, hundreds of hospitals nationwide laid off employees and many broke their bond covenants under the virus’ financial pressure.
OH’s strong financial position helped it weather the storm, Strahan said, but COVID-19 still had a negative impact on the health system’s bottom line.
“We recognized the strain on the families of our team members, and our board endorsed our policy to keep everyone fully employed,” he said. “We redeployed workers to the community to assist businesses to have screeners to evaluate employees when they came to work to reduce the risk of infections to co-workers.”
CARES Act stimulus funds and the recent legal settlement will help pay for part of the cost of helping the community and keeping employees fully employed during the crisis, he said.
“The settlement is a recovery of dollars which were due but underpaid over those several years,” Strahan said. “These underpayments had no certainty of recovery during the prior periods, and, therefore, the allowance for these amounts was written off during each year. The subsequent realization of these underpayments has a positive impact on the bottom line of the hospital.”
Renee Beasley Jones
