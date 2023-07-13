Daviess County Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen took office in January after serving three Fiscal Court terms as central county commissioner.
“The reality is I served as a city commissioner for 10 years over a 12-year period, and 12 years as a county commissioner,” Castlen said Wednesday. “What I learned is there is so much more the county judge does that the commissioners don’t know about.
“The first 90 days, I was running as hard as I could” to keep up with the responsibilities of the office.
The position puts Castlen at the head of county government, where he works with staff on daily operations while focusing on the broader issues, such as county budgets, economic development and working with other county elected officials.
“If you use the city equivalent, I’m the mayor and I’m the city manager,” Castlen said.
Castlen heads a new court with three commissioners who are all serving their first terms in county office. In a short time after taking office, the new court had to craft and pass a county budget before June 30, as required by state law.
“So far, I would say we work well together,” Castlen said. “That doesn’t mean we agree, but we are respectful of each other.”
The new court — Castlen, Central Commissioner Larry Conder, East Commissioner Janie Marksberry and West Commissioner Chris Castlen — has been able to negotiate in areas where they have had differing opinions, such as with the 2023-24 county budget.
“I thought we had the budget agreed upon, and I learned very late that was not the case,” Castlen said. “We made some adjustments.”
Castlen worked in the state auditor’s office and as a banker before becoming a CPA and running his own tax office. When asked how his experience has helped him in office, Castlen said, “it’s really about personal relationships.”
There are commonplace things county government deals with that the public doesn’t often think about, Castlen said, such as the cost of running county operations like the landfill.
“Most people don’t give a thought to the landfill,” Castlen said. But the operation of the landfill and transfer station are costly.
Fiscal court members voted last month to increase landfill rates for the first time in more than a decade after a staff examination of the solid waste operating fund found the county could not cover landfill and transfer station operations over the next few years without taking on debt.
Balancing requests from county departments and agencies is challenging because officials making the requests have legitimate needs, Castlen said.
“Just because something is not funded doesn’t mean it’s not a valid ask,” he said. “There are only so many dollars to go around.”
Castlen said he has been meeting with business leaders to learn their expectations of county government. A goal for the year is help make changes to the county’s comprehensive zoning plan, and amendments to zoning regulations, to make development easier in certain areas.
For example, having property rezoned for industrial development should be easier for properties along major state highways, Castlen said.
“One of the things I hear (about) industrial recruitment is, ‘we don’t have any land,’ ” Castlen said. “I want to change the rules to make it easier” for industries considering Daviess County.
“If you have land that fronts a major highway ... you ought to be able to rezone those pretty easily. If you’re on the Ohio River or the Green River, you ought to be able to do the same. I think it should be easier to rezone if someone wants to locate” in the county.
Castlen said the county also works to benefit city residents.
“Certainly, as every city citizen is a county citizen as well, I want to make sure as judge-executive that our needs are met,” Castlen said. “That’s why we do work with the city.”
