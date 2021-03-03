Estes and Newton Parrish elementary schools will each have a drive-thru literacy event on Wednesday, March 3 in celebration of I Love to Read Month, and Dr. Seuss’s birthday.
The Newton Parrish Elementary School event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Families should come to the back parking lot of the school and grab a hotdog and chips, as well as a free book.
Kiesha Arnold, family resource coordinator at Newton Parrish, said families will also be given a game they can take home and play together.
“We were looking for a way to celebrate reading, and for our families to see that reading can be fun,” Arnold said. “Also, with us having limited family events due to COVID, we wanted to give some celebration and have fun and bring families together.”
It’s important to families to spend time together, especially during difficult times, so they can remain connected, she said.
The Estes Elementary School event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Students are encouraged to come to the school to receive a free book, snacks and a craft project to take home and complete with their families.
Allison Stallings, Estes family resource coordinator, typically during this time of year the school is gearing up to participate in Read Across America and celebrating author Dr. Seuss’s birthday in many ways. The school still wants to provide these offerings but in a different way this year due to the pandemic.
Read Across America is an annual event sponsored by the National Education Association that encourages and fosters reading. It was created in 1998 and is considered the nation’s largest reading celebration. The NEA provides resources throughout the year, but especially encourages events in March, which is National Reading Month, according to nea.org.
Estes and Newton Parrish teachers and staff will be dressed as Seuss characters for both events.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.